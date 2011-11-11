* Will appear in South Carolina debate
* Crippling stumble
* Can he bounce back?
(Adds Perry appearance on David Letterman show)
By Steve Holland
GREENVILLE, S.C., Nov 10 U.S. Republican
presidential candidate Rick Perry vowed to press on with his
campaign on Thursday a day after a major debate stumble, and
turned to humor to try to answer doubts about his 2012 bid.
"I stepped in it that's for sure. As a matter of fact I
think, still, some of it's stuck on my feet," Perry told Fox
News after watching a video of his "oops" moment.
Perry, already facing an uphill struggle to mount a
comeback, made a difficult situation worse on Wednesday night
by forgetting one of the three government agencies that he has
repeatedly said he would eliminate if elected president.
[ID:nN1E7A810I]
The Texas governor and his team launched into damage
control to keep his supporters from fleeing to one of several
other candidates seeking to rise as the conservative
alternative to the more moderate Mitt Romney.
"If we're electing a debater-in-chief, don't elect me," he
said.
Veteran Republican strategist Ed Rollins said the gaffe is
damaging but not necessarily fatal.
Since Perry is a good campaigner, has a well-funded
operation and has strong conservative credentials, "there's
still a shot," Rollins said, adding: "I would say it hurt him
pretty badly."
The Perry camp did about all it could do -- admit the
mistake and laugh about it.
Perry appeared on CBS' late-night comedy show, "Late Show
with David Letterman," where he read aloud the nightly Top Ten
List, which on this occasion was Perry's top 10 excuses for his
"brain freeze" at the debate.
Number 6 was: "You try concentrating with Mitt Romney
smiling at you. That is one handsome dude!" And number 7 was,
"I thought the debate was tonight."
His campaign sent out a fundraising email that included the
email address: forgetmenot@rickperry.org -- for people to name
the agency they would most like to forget. In the debate, Perry
named Education and Commerce as two of the departments but
could not remember Energy.
"While the media froths over this all-too-human moment, we
thought we would take this opportunity to ask your help in
doing something much more constructive; write us to let us know
what federal agency you would most like to forget," the email
said.
The Perry camp also tried to put his mental lapse into
context, pointing to other missteps like Barack Obama's mention
of 57 U.S. states instead of 50 on one occasion, or Gerald
Ford's attempt to eat a tamale without removing the inedible
husk.
"I certainly had the, that agency -- of Energy -- stuck. It
wasn't even on the tip of my tongue," Perry said on Fox,
appearing to have trouble dislodging the word from his mouth
again.
Inside the Perry campaign, the view was that Perry could
survive by concentrating on his record of creating jobs in
Texas.
Perry, who is looking to rebound after losing his
front-runner status, has admitted following several shaky
debate performances that he is "not the slickest debater."
"We're going to talk about real things," said Katon Dawson,
a Perry adviser in South Carolina. "Debates are 30-second sound
bites and we're not good at that. Being president doesn't mean
you have to be good at 30-second soundbites. It does mean you
have to understand the pain that is out there among people who
are looking for jobs."
DEBATE DISTRACTION
Perry's mistake came at a crucial time, however, with Iowa
to kick off the U.S. nominating contests on Jan. 3. Perry has
harbored hopes of winning Iowa but has seen his lead disappear
there on the rise of businessman Herman Cain.
The gaffe took the intense media glare at least temporarily
away from Cain, who has been reeling from allegations that he
sexually harassed at least four women when he was head of the
National Restaurant Association in the 1990s.
Cain's decline could benefit a mistake-free Perry but with
the Texan struggling, there is always the chance that
conservatives could turn to former U.S. House of
Representatives Speaker Newt Gingrich.
Gingrich, however, is viewed by many Republican leaders as
an unelectable ideas man who, for example, missed a chance to
shine as the latest conservative alternative to Romney by
unnecessarily instigating clashes with moderators in CNBC's
Wednesday night debate
Perry's next chance is in South Carolina on Saturday night
when Republican candidates gather for yet another debate, this
one sponsored by CBS and National Journal and devoted to
foreign policy, which has not been a strong area for Perry.
Perry's stumble could ultimately benefit Romney, the former
governor of Massachusetts who is in a leading position to
become the Republican presidential nominee to face Democratic
President Barack Obama next year. [ID:nN1E7A90AN]
But Perry did not concede anything on Thursday.
"One error is not going to make or break a campaign," he
said on the CBS "Early Show."
(Additional reporting by Doina Chiacu in Washington and Karen
Brooks in Austin; Editing by Deborah Charles, Doina Chiacu and
Eric Beech)