By Kim Dixon
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 12 Texas Governor Rick Perry
jumps into the 2012 Republican race to unseat President Barack
Obama on Saturday, and experts say he will have no trouble
pulling in the millions needed to forge a campaign.
Any Republican will need a hefty warchest to compete with
Democrat Obama, who raised a record $745 million during the
2008 election and who some say could pull in $1 billion this
time.
The three-term governor has raised $103 million since 2001
and $39 million in the last election alone, according to Texans
for Public Justice (TPJ), a watchdog group. Nearly half of that
cash has come from mega-donors giving $100,000 or more.
"Texas is ground zero for Republican fund-raising," said
Rice University historian Douglas Brinkley. "He's about to get
more money than any other Republican in the country."
After months of speculation, Perry is to make it official
in an event on Saturday in South Carolina. [ID:nN1E77A1OL]
Here are some facts about Perry's fund-raising prowess and
why he will likely be a force in the all-important money
battle.
WHO ARE PERRY'S BIG DONORS?
According to TPJ, Perry's biggest donors come from the
worlds of finance, insurance and real estate.
Top donors to Perry include the political action committee
of the Republican Governors Association, which he chairs,
Texas homebuilding billionaire Bob Perry and Dallas billionaire
and businessman Harold Simmons, who has ties to several Texas
companies.
Others in the top 10 include Houston billionaire Thomas
Friedkin, San Antonio Spurs owner Peter Holt, and the political
action committee of AT&T Inc (T.N).
The large number of donations over $100,000 gives Perry an
"instant bundling network" to compete against those who have
been in the race for months and even years, Texans for Public
Justice director Craig McDonald said.
HOW ELSE CAN PERRY RAISE MONEY?
Several so-called independent expenditure groups -- which
have no official connection to the campaign but employ
individuals with deep ties to Perry -- can raise unlimited
funds for the governor.
Several of these groups, emboldened by the Supreme Court's
Citizens United decision striking down donations limits, are up
and running on Perry's behalf. Many also attract donors by
providing secrecy from public disclosure.
WILL UNCOMMITTED REPUBLICAN DONORS BACK PERRY?
Republican candidates have raised a fraction of the more
than $100 million they had hauled in at this point in the last
election, with many big names waiting in the wings to see how
the crowded presidential field sorts itself out.
"I wouldn't be surprised if he got the Texas money sitting
on the sidelines," McDonald said. "He will do very well coming
out of the gate."
Whether Perry can lure enough fence sitters from backing
front-runner Mitt Romney or another candidate remains to be
seen.
(Sources: Texans for Public Justice, Forbes)
(Editing by Philip Barbara)