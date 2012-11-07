By Lauren Young
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 7What's your priority for
President Obama?
Here's a roundup of what key consumer experts want the
president and the next Congress to tackle first.
TAXES
John C. "Jack" Bogle, founder of the Vanguard Group:
Deal as swiftly as possible with the fiscal cliff. The
nation's credit is at stake. The idea of a "grand" deal is now a
necessity. The Tea Party-types will have to go along with it.
Look for spending cuts, to be sure, but look for tax
increases, too. You can help 80 percent - maybe 90 percent - of
Americans by just giving a flat deduction for mortgage interest
up to X, and for income and capital gains up to Y. There are
ways to use graduated deductions to get the nation's richest to
pay their share.
We are living in a different kind of America then we had in
the past. I'm sure the founding fathers were pretty tough on
each other, but they gave in for the greater good.
Charles Rotblut, vice president of the American Association
of Individual Investors:
Finding a resolution to the fiscal issues needs to be the
top priority. Providing certainty about 2013 taxes and some
clarity about budget spending will have far-reaching benefits.
But our members do want the White House and Congress to go a
step further and create a long-term plan for accelerating the
pace of economic growth and reducing the federal debt.
Bob Meighan, vice president of TurboTax, owned by Intuit
, and a certified public accountant:
Please reach across the aisle, and all the aisles and to the
(Internal Revenue Service) to help resolve uncertainties around
tax legislation this year. Some 25 percent of all filers will
have a delayed refund if decisions are not made quickly.
It's important because 40 percent of all taxpayers live
paycheck to paycheck, and that tax refund is really needed to
pay off holiday debt and meet other living expenses.
Kathy Pickering, executive director of The Tax Institute at
H&R Block Inc :
No. 1 is the alternative-minimum-tax patch (an income tax
enacted to put a floor on the amount of taxes paid by the rich
but increasingly hitting the middle class).
If this isn't addressed in the lame-duck session, it will
affect 34 million taxpayers, who could end up having to pay
$3,000 to $5,000 more in federal taxes this year.
We did a study and the average family - who would normally
expect a refund of about $1,000 - could end up owing about
$1,400. To us, that is the most urgent thing that needs to be
addressed.
CONSUMER FINANCE
Barbara Corcoran, founder of the Corcoran Group, costar of
ABC's "Shark Tank" and real estate contributor to NBC's "Today"
show:
For small business and real estate, both need the exact same
thing - confidence and funding. Somebody has to force the banks
to refinance the underwater mortgages. It freezes the market.
People are locked into mortgages they can't afford and they
can't get out of them.
There has to be a simple way to make the banks cooperate.
That's what causes my heartache. It seems mean-spirited not to
free up funds.
Lauren Saunders, managing attorney of the National Consumer
Law Center:
The top of our agenda is still the foreclosure crisis. The
mortgage industry is still a locomotive headed for foreclosures.
They need more powerful incentives to work with people when it's
possible. And they need to end the dual-track system - when the
foreclosure goes full steam ahead at the same time as they are
working on a modification. The foreclosure needs to halt.
HEALTHCARE
Karen Davis, president of The Commonwealth Fund:
President Obama said he will move forward with
implementation of the Affordable Care Act, and that should be a
top priority for state and federal policymakers.
With the major coverage provisions scheduled to take place
in 2014 - including the opening of state exchanges for those
without affordable employer coverage to purchase insurance,
subsidies to make coverage affordable, and expansion of Medicaid
for those with low incomes - Americans will begin to experience
a reversal in the decades-long trends of rising numbers of
uninsured and underinsured, relief from burdensome medical bills
and medical debt, and the security of knowing that a job loss
does not mean a loss of health insurance.
Steve Wojcik, vice president for public policy of The
National Business Roundtable on Health:
As the Affordable Care Act is rolled out, we ask for
flexibility in the regulations so that they don't harm the
employer-based healthcare system that 160 million Americans rely
on.
EDUCATION
Jen Mishory, deputy director of Young Invincibles:
With skyrocketing tuition and an average of over $26,000 in
student debt for most gradates, higher education must be a
priority in Washington.
We must reform the federal financial aid system to increase
access to college for students, lower debt levels and hold
everyone accountable to graduating students and getting them
good jobs. Washington must come together behind other important
improvements to higher education so that a college degree is
once again an accessible ticket to the middle class.
Mark Kantrowitz, publisher of FinAid.org:
The government needs to stop cutting support at the federal
and state level and start increasing support. Not investing in
education is extremely short-sighted for American students and
the federal government's future tax revenue.
Progress will require cooperation. The Democrats in Congress
could refuse to pass expansion of tax cuts unless Republicans
cooperate. A $6 billion per year savings from cutting subsidized
interest on Stafford loans could go to fill an $8 billion
shortfall for Pell Grants - one of the most effective student
aid programs we have.