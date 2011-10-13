WASHINGTON Oct 12 Businessman Herman Cain now
leads the race for the 2012 Republican presidential nomination,
while former front-runner Rick Perry has dropped to third,
according to an NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll released on
Wednesday.
Cain, who has never held elective office, was the first
choice of 27 percent of Republican voters, followed by former
Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney at 23 percent and Perry at
16 percent, the poll found.
The Texas governor's support fell from 38 percent in the
previous poll in late August. In the earlier poll, Cain was at
only 5 percent and Romney was at 23 percent.
After entering the race on Aug. 13, Perry soared to the top
of the field of candidates vying to challenge Democratic
President Barack Obama in the November 2012 election. His
support began sliding after his initial performances in
Republican debates and Cain's upset victory in the Florida
straw poll last month.
Among the rest of the field, Texas Representative Ron Paul
was in fourth place at 11 percent, followed by former House
Speaker Newt Gingrich at 8 percent, Minnesota Representative
Michele Bachmann at 5 percent and former Utah Governor Jon
Huntsman at 3 percent.
The NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll of 1,000 adults was
conducted from Thursday to Monday and had a margin of error of
plus or minus 3.10 percentage points.
(Reporting by JoAnne Allen; Editing by Peter Cooney)