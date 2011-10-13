* Pollster: Romney not dominant front-runner
* Ron Paul third with Perry in fourth place
* Poll shows growing displeasure with Obama
By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON, Oct 12 Mitt Romney leads the field
vying for the Republican presidential nomination, but fewer
than one in four of the party's voters back him as a surging
Herman Cain gains ground, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll
released on Wednesday.
Romney, a former Massachusetts governor, is holding on to
his support but failing to increase it significantly, according
to the survey, which also showed Democratic President Barack
Obama facing deep unhappiness among voters about his
performance.
Romney was backed by 23 percent of Republicans in the
October poll, up from 20 percent in the most recent comparable
Reuters/Ipsos poll carried out in June.
Cain, a businessman who has emerged as a surprise top
contender after proposing a radical tax reform, nearly tripled
his support among Republicans in the same period, leaping to 19
percent from 7 percent four months ago.
"In the Republican presidential primary, everybody still
says Mitt Romney's the front-runner," Ipsos research director
Chris Jackson said. "And he is ... but he's certainly not any
sort of dominant front-runner."
In the latest poll, Texas Representative Ron Paul was third
with 13 percent and Texas Governor Rick Perry, a former
front-runner, was fourth with 10 percent.
Supporters of former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin, who
announced last week she would not run for president, have not
coalesced behind a single candidate, the survey found.
The poll was conducted from Thursday to Monday, before a
debate on economic issues on Tuesday night in which Romney and
Cain had strong performances and Perry failed to make up the
ground he lost when he stumbled through two previous debates.
"I think Rick Perry's boomlet probably really peaked in
August and has subsided," Jackson said.
But things could change dramatically before a nominee is
chosen to oppose Obama in November 2012. Four years ago this
month, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani was the leader among
Republican presidential hopefuls, well ahead of his nearest
rival, Fred Thompson, who like Giuliani left the race early.
Arizona Senator John McCain, the eventual nominee, was in
third place in October 2007.
The margin of error for Republicans among the 1,113 people
polled was 4.8 percentage points, leaving Romney and Cain in a
virtual tie.
An NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll released on Wednesday
found Cain leading the Republican field at 27 percent, up from
just 5 percent in a survey in late August. Perry fell to third
place with 16 percent, dropping more than 20 points since the
August NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll. [ID:nN1E79B238]
OBAMA TAKES HEAT FROM VOTERS
Whichever Republican eventually wins the nomination to run
against Obama in 2012 will face an incumbent facing a very
unhappy public.
The percentage of Americans who disapprove of the
president's job performance has edged up to 50 percent from 48
percent in the past month and the percentage who strongly
disapprove has risen to 34 percent, the highest level since
Obama entered the White House.
Fewer than half -- 47 percent -- of Americans approve of
the way Obama is handling his job as president, a figure
unchanged from a poll conducted in September.
Obama has taken a tougher line against political opponents
as he has pushed for passage of his jobs bill but the new
approach has yet to make a difference among voters.
"People are still wildly pessimistic," Jackson said.
The survey showed that 74 percent of Americans believed the
country was on the wrong track, compared with 21 percent who
believed it was going in the right direction.
There was one bright spot for Democrats. More registered
voters -- 48 percent -- said they would back Democrats in
congressional races if the November 2012 elections were held
today, compared with 40 percent who would support Republicans.
But their verdict on how the two parties would handle the
struggling economy -- the issue expected to be central to the
2012 election -- generally favored Republicans.
On reducing the deficit, Republicans have the lead at 44
percent to 35 percent for Democrats; they have a 43 percent to
36 percent lead on their ability to make the country globally
competitive; and more Americans thought they would generate
economic growth, with a 43 percent to 38 percent edge over the
Democrats.
The two parties were tied on job creation at 41 percent
each and close on "dealing with taxes," with 42 percent for
Democrats and 41 percent picking Republicans. On the economy
overall, 42 percent favored Republicans and 40 percent chose
Democrats.
The Reuters/Ipsos poll of 1,113 adults, including 934
registered voters, had a margin of error of 3 percentage points
for all respondents and 3.2 points for registered voters.
