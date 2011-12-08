* Gingrich surging in state polls over Romney
* Romney backers attack Gingrich as not reliable
(adds quote from voter)
By Deborah Charles
WASHINGTON, Dec 8 The campaign of Republican
presidential candidate Mitt Romney on Thursday launched a
fierce attack on Newt Gingrich, who shot to double-digit leads
over Romney in opinion polls of several states.
Romney's campaign unleashed two respected conservative
Republicans - former White House chief of staff John Sununu and
former Senator Jim Talent - to question Gingrich's ability to
take on President Barack Obama.
Talent, a congressman in the 1990s when Gingrich was
Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, shot the
strongest salvo by saying a Gingrich nomination would hand
Obama the election next year.
"If the nominee is Newt Gingrich then the election is going
to be about the Republican nominee - which is exactly what the
Democrats want," Talent said on a conference call with
reporters.
He said if Romney was the nominee the race would not be
focused on him but on Obama's record and the Republican would
have a good chance of winning.
"If they can make it about the Republican nominee then the
president is going to win and that's exactly why they're
pursuing the strategy they're pursuing now - attacking Mitt
Romney in advertisements because they're hoping Governor Romney
is not going to be the nominee," Talent said.
A series of new polls showed Gingrich has been gaining
ground and jumped to double-digit leads over former
Massachusetts Governor Romney in several states including some
of the first voting states for the Republican primary.
A poll released on Thursday by Quinnipiac University showed
that in head-to-head matchups in the key states of Florida,
Ohio and Pennsylvania, Republican voters prefer Gingrich as the
nominee to compete against Obama in the 2012 election over
Romney by margins of 18 to 27 percentage points.
In a general election, the poll found that Obama would beat
Gingrich in Florida and Pennsylvania but would lose to him in
Ohio. It said Romney would beat Obama in Florida and Ohio but
not in Pennsylvania.
A separate CNN/Time poll showed that Gingrich would beat
Romney in Iowa, Florida and South Carolina - three of the four
first states to hold nominating contests early next year - by
double digits. Romney was leading Gingrich by 13 percentage
points in New Hampshire, the CNN/Time poll said.
The CNN/Time poll showed that about half of those surveyed
said they might still change their minds.
"I want someone with fire in his belly," said Sue Mersereau
of West Des Moines, who is deciding between Romney and
Gingrich. "I just want somebody who can beat Obama."
"Mitt's got to do something. He needs to get out there and
show he can take Obama down," she said. "I know Newt can. I
don't know that Mitt can."
NO LONGER FLAVOR OF MONTH
"Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich is no longer just the
flavor of the month," said Peter Brown, assistant director of
the Quinnipiac University Polling Institute.
"Gingrich's surge in the GOP (Republican) race is
accompanied by a better showing among independent voters in a
general election race against President Obama, although he
still has a ways to go."
The Romney campaign shrugged off the polls and said they
would focus on differences between Romney and Gingrich.
"There is a lot of game left to be played," said
spokeswoman Gail Gitcho.
Sununu, who was also former governor of New Hampshire, said
Gingrich would not make a good commander-in-chief because of
his "irrational behavior".
"The off-the-cuff comment that Gingrich throws out on
occasion is a reflection of the off-the-cuff thinking that he
goes through to deal with issues. And that is not what you want
in a commander in chief," said Sununu.
The Quinnipiac poll had a margin of error of plus or minus
2.6 to 2.8 percent for the questions relating to a national
election. Questions posed to just Republicans had a margin of
error of plus or minus 4.1 to 4.3 percent.
(Additional reporting by Lily Kuo in Washington and Colleen
Jenkins in West Des Moines; editing by Philip Barbara)