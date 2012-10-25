By Susan Heavey
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 25 Former U.S. Secretary of
State Colin Powell on Thursday endorsed Barack Obama in his bid
for re-election, citing the Democratic president's efforts to
wind down the war in Afghanistan and tackling terrorism.
"And so I think we ought to keep on the track that we are
on," the Republican, who also backed Obama in 2008, told "CBS
This Morning."
The move comes just days after Obama and Republican
challenger Mitt Romney clashed over foreign policy in the third
and last presidential debate ahead of the Nov. 6 election.
Polls show a tight race between Obama and Romney. A
Reuters/Ipsos online tracking poll gave Romney a 1-point edge on
Wednesday, 47 percent to Obama's 46 percent.
Powell criticized Romney's foreign policy as inconsistent
and questioned the former Massachusetts governor's ability to
tackle the deficit and looming defense cuts.
"I'm not quite sure which Governor Romney we'd be getting
with respect to foreign policy," Powell said, calling Romney's
foreign policy "a moving target."
As for the U.S. budget, he added: "It's essentially let's
cut taxes and compensate for that with other things, but that
compensation does not cover all the cuts intended or the
expenses associated with defense."