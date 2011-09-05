COLUMBIA, S.C., Sept 5 Five Republicans seeking their party's U.S. presidential nomination in 2012 took part in a forum in Columbia, South Carolina, on Monday. [ID:nN1E7840LZ]

Texas Governor Rick Perry canceled a scheduled appearance to supervise a fight against wildfires in his home state. Here are quotations from the two front-runners present at the event: --

MICHELE BACHMANN

HEALTHCARE

'Obama care' is a bill that simply must be repealed. Why? Because No. 1, it has the unconstitutional individual mandate. When the federal government can tell any American that they must, as a condition of citizenship, purchase a product or service, whether it's against their will. Effectively, the United States government will be dictating that price and they will become a dictator over our lives. This is an issue that must be solved in 2012. Because I believe that Obamacare will so metastasize itself into every part of American life that we will never get rid of it again. And this is the foundation for socialized medicine. Make no mistake about it. It will change the face of this nation forever."

FISCAL RESPONSIBILITY

"It's a moral issue for the federal government to be spending almost double what it's currently taking in. Because we're not only expending the capital of previous generations -- what they built up -- and current generation's. What's even more morally reprehensible is the fact that this current administration is stealing from generations yet unborn to satisfy the growth of government that we can't possibly afford."

ABORTION

"I would put forward a human life amendment and at the same time I would do everything within my power to restrict the number of abortions that occurs in the United States.

Perhaps no other federal law has done more good for prohibiting abortion than the Hyde amendment. And I would do everything I could to keep out the taxpayer funding of abortion."

MITT ROMNEY

REGULATION

"Regulation is necessary to make a free market work. But it has to be updated and modern and it has to have as its objective not just finding the few bad guys, but also encouraging all the good guys. And that's what we've lost here in Washington. Too many people think that business is bad. You know what. Corporations are made up of people -- employees, shareholders, customers. They're people. We want people to succeed, and our private sector is where that's going to happen."

HEALTHCARE

"That will be one of my best assets if I'm able to debate President Obama as I hope to be able to do, by saying, 'Mr. President, you give me credit for what you tried to copy in some ways.' Our bill dealt with eight percent of our population -- the people who were uninsured -- and said to them, 'Hey, if you can pay, don't count on the government, take personal responsibility.' We didn't raise taxes, Mr. President, you raised taxes $500 billion. We didn't cut Medicare. One president in modern history cut Medicare. This president. And I'll say to him, 'why didn't you give me a call?' And I'd have told you what you've done right and what not to do.

DECISION-MAKING

"Well, I'm a highly analytical guy. So I look at all the data, all the analysis. And I write it all down and I summarize it. And I look at it with my eyes before me. I talk to my wife, and get her feelings and her sense of confidence. I go on my knees. I'm a person of faith, and I look for inspiration." (Reporting by Jim Wolf)