COLUMBIA, S.C., Sept 5 Five Republicans
seeking their party's U.S. presidential nomination in 2012 took
part in a forum in Columbia, South Carolina, on Monday.
Texas Governor Rick Perry canceled a scheduled appearance
to supervise a fight against wildfires in his home state. Here
are quotations from the two front-runners present at the event:
MICHELE BACHMANN
HEALTHCARE
'Obama care' is a bill that simply must be repealed. Why?
Because No. 1, it has the unconstitutional individual mandate.
When the federal government can tell any American that they
must, as a condition of citizenship, purchase a product or
service, whether it's against their will. Effectively, the
United States government will be dictating that price and they
will become a dictator over our lives. This is an issue that
must be solved in 2012. Because I believe that Obamacare will
so metastasize itself into every part of American life that we
will never get rid of it again. And this is the foundation for
socialized medicine. Make no mistake about it. It will change
the face of this nation forever."
FISCAL RESPONSIBILITY
"It's a moral issue for the federal government to be
spending almost double what it's currently taking in. Because
we're not only expending the capital of previous generations --
what they built up -- and current generation's. What's even
more morally reprehensible is the fact that this current
administration is stealing from generations yet unborn to
satisfy the growth of government that we can't possibly
afford."
ABORTION
"I would put forward a human life amendment and at the same
time I would do everything within my power to restrict the
number of abortions that occurs in the United States.
Perhaps no other federal law has done more good for
prohibiting abortion than the Hyde amendment. And I would do
everything I could to keep out the taxpayer funding of
abortion."
MITT ROMNEY
REGULATION
"Regulation is necessary to make a free market work. But it
has to be updated and modern and it has to have as its
objective not just finding the few bad guys, but also
encouraging all the good guys. And that's what we've lost here
in Washington. Too many people think that business is bad. You
know what. Corporations are made up of people -- employees,
shareholders, customers. They're people. We want people to
succeed, and our private sector is where that's going to
happen."
HEALTHCARE
"That will be one of my best assets if I'm able to debate
President Obama as I hope to be able to do, by saying, 'Mr.
President, you give me credit for what you tried to copy in
some ways.' Our bill dealt with eight percent of our population
-- the people who were uninsured -- and said to them, 'Hey, if
you can pay, don't count on the government, take personal
responsibility.' We didn't raise taxes, Mr. President, you
raised taxes $500 billion. We didn't cut Medicare. One
president in modern history cut Medicare. This president. And
I'll say to him, 'why didn't you give me a call?' And I'd have
told you what you've done right and what not to do.
DECISION-MAKING
"Well, I'm a highly analytical guy. So I look at all
the data, all the analysis. And I write it all down and I
summarize it. And I look at it with my eyes before me. I talk
to my wife, and get her feelings and her sense of confidence. I
go on my knees. I'm a person of faith, and I look for
inspiration."
(Reporting by Jim Wolf)