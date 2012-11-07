WASHINGTON Nov 7 Hours after Democrats kept
control of the U.S. Senate and retained the White House, Senate
Democratic Leader Harry Reid called for bipartisan cooperation
on tackling the federal budget deficit and looming tax issues.
"We have to sit down and go to work on it now, not wait.
This was really the message the American people sent," Reid said
at a Capitol Hill news conference, adding he is willing to
negotiate with Republicans "any time, any issue."
President Barack Obama, Reid and other Democrats will have
little time to savor their victories with numerous urgent budget
and spending issues fast approaching at year-end. Republicans
and Democrats have been deeply divided for years on fiscal
policy.