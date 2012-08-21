* Panel backs language amid flap over Akin comments
* Seeks "human life amendment" to U.S. Constitution
* Delegates to vote on platform at Tampa convention
By Deborah Charles
WASHINGTON, Aug 21 A Republican Party committee
on Tuesday embraced anti-abortion language it has used in its
platform since 2004, with no mention of exceptions for rape or
incest, as one of its Senate candidates was widely condemned
over his comments about rape.
The anti-abortion language was approved by the platform
panel with little discussion and is nearly identical to what was
in the Republican platform in 2008 and 2004.
It was adopted on a day in which the issue of abortion was
making unwanted headlines for Republicans because of
controversial comments about rape made over the weekend by U.S.
Representative Todd Akin, a Senate candidate in Missouri.
The committee also called for a "human life amendment" to
the U.S. Constitution in the party's 2012 platform.
The platform - a statement of principles that is not binding
on Republican candidates - will be voted on, and likely
approved, by delegates to the Republican National Convention
next week in Tampa, Florida.
Many of the Republican delegates who have shaped the
platform in recent years are among its most conservative members
and reflect the party's move to the right in the past decade.
This is likely to be the third consecutive presidential
election in which the Republican candidate for president -
George W. Bush in 2004, John McCain in 2008 and Mitt Romney this
year - has a more lenient position on abortion than the party's
platform.
Bush, McCain and Romney all oppose abortion but have said it
is acceptable under certain circumstances, such as when a rape
results in a pregnancy.
Virginia Governor Bob McDonnell, chairman of the platform
committee, praised the panel for making quick work of an issue
that he said has involved hours of discussions in the past.
"I applaud the committee's work in affirming our respect for
human life," McDonnell said. "Well done."
A 'HUMAN LIFE' AMENDMENT
The language backed by the platform committee says an unborn
child has a fundamental right to life that cannot be infringed.
It also says the Republican Party supports a "human life
amendment" to the Constitution and endorses legislation to
ensure that unborn children are protected by the 14th Amendment.
The abortion issue became a main topic on the campaign trail
after Akin said during a television interview Sunday that a
woman was unlikely to get pregnant from "legitimate rape."
The remark sparked a flurry of calls from other Republicans
for him to quit his race against Democratic Senator Claire
McCaskill - calls Akin has resisted.
Akin's comments were seen as a distraction before the
Republican convention, where Romney will be nominated for
president at an event in which Republicans hope to put a
national spotlight on Democratic President Barack Obama's
handling of the struggling U.S. economy.
Republicans also want to puncture Democrats' portrayals of
Romney as a wealthy, aloof former private equity executive who
cannot relate to middle-class Americans by casting Romney as
warm and approachable.
Instead, Romney's campaign has had to deal with the Akin
controversy, which also has served as a reminder that Romney's
vice presidential running mate, U.S. Representative Paul Ryan,
has had stricter views on abortion than Romney. On Tuesday,
Romney urged Akin to withdraw from the Missouri race.
Democrats, meanwhile, linked the proposed Republican
platform to Akin's strict views on abortion.
"Republicans have finally hit rock bottom," said Debbie
Wasserman Schultz, a Florida congresswoman who heads the
Democratic Party. "I don't have to tell any of you how
outrageous Republican Representative Todd Akin's comments were
this weekend. But unfortunately, he's not alone in his extreme
and dangerous views."
Wasserman Schultz said the Democratic platform, to be
approved during the party's convention in Charlotte, North
Carolina, during the first week of September, would express
strong support for women's reproductive freedom but also would
include language proposed by anti-abortion Democrats.