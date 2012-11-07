* Reeling from second presidential loss in a row
* Problem with Latinos, women, young
* Was Romney too moderate? Or too conservative?
By Steve Holland
WASHINGTON, Nov 7 Republicans reeling from their
second presidential loss in a row engaged in some soul-searching
on Wednesday but were at odds on how far the party must change
to remake its image.
Divisions that were stitched up during the presidential
campaign in a show of unity against the Democrats were on
display again after Republican Mitt Romney's loss on Tuesday to
President Barack Obama.
If there are five stages of grief, then Republicans had gone
from denial to anger and depression. But the last phases,
bargaining and acceptance, were apparently still elusive as
Republicans bickered over whether a serious change of course is
needed to appeal to a broader spectrum of American voters.
Romney's loss underscored a growing problem within the party
in dealing with the changing face of the U.S. electorate as
Hispanic voters, turned off by harsh conservative rhetoric on
immigration, helped Obama win battleground states like Virginia,
Colorado, Nevada and Ohio.
Romney also struggled during much of his campaign to appeal
to women and young voters, as the party got tangled up in
high-profile disputes over abortion and gay marriage that turned
off people who might otherwise be attracted to the Republicans'
free-market economic message.
Some party leaders got the message and called for a more
inclusive party in the wake of the second consecutive Republican
loss of the White House.
"We have to become a party of inclusion, not outreach,"
former House of Representatives Speaker Newt Gingrich, who lost
the Republican presidential nomination fight this year, told
CBS' "This Morning" program. "We have to recognize that if
you're not going to be competitive with Latinos, with
African-Americans, with Native Americans, with Asian-Americans,
you're not going to be a successful party."
But after seeing the rise of Tea Party fiscal conservatives
over the past two years, many on the right felt that the problem
was not that Romney was too moderate but that he was not
conservative enough. That guarantees a battle over who the party
will back in 2016 when it next chooses a candidate to pursue the
White House.
"Mitt Romney's loss was the death rattle of the
establishment GOP," said Richard Viguerie, chairman of
ConservativeHQ.Com. "Far from signaling a rejection of the Tea
Party or grassroots conservatives, the disaster of 2012 signals
the beginning of the battle to take over the Republican Party
and the opportunity to establish the GOP as the party of
small-government constitutional conservatism."
Not only did Romney lose his bid for the White House, but
Republican hopes of making gains in the Senate and perhaps even
taking control of the chamber were dashed.
Two reasons for this setback were named Todd Akin and
Richard Mourdock, who had both stood a good chance of winning
Senate seats in Missouri and Indiana until they made comments
about rape that angered women and turned the tide against them.
"The people of this country sent a clear message to our
elected officials that we want a government that works to
protect the interests of working-class citizens of every race,
gender and sexual orientation," said Amy Kremer, chair of the
Tea Party Express, a conservative group.
Still, many Republicans were loathe to cite any one reason
for their setbacks.
"While some will want to blame one wing of the party
over the other, the reality is candidates from all corners of
our GOP lost," said Senator John Cornyn, chairman of the
National Republican Senatorial Committee. "Clearly we have work
to do in the weeks and months ahead."
Illegal immigration remains an Achilles heel for the
Republican Party, with many conservatives in no mood to support
any policy that might be seen as amnesty for an estimated 12
million illegal immigrants.
Romney, in his drive to secure the presidential nomination
last spring, found himself tugged to the right to the point that
he said that he supported the "self-deportation" of illegal
immigrants.
It was a more hard-line position than that taken by
conservatives Texas Governor Rick Perry or Gingrich, two
presidential hopefuls who called for more moderate policies
toward immigration.
During the presidential campaign, Romney tried to moderate
his position on immigration, but the damage may have been done
as his stance was an easy mark for Obama.
David Yepsen, director of the Paul Simon Public Policy
Institute at Southern Illinois University, said Republicans need
to get immigration off the table by reaching a comprehensive
immigration deal with Obama during his second term.
"Clearly they have to do things differently and there's
nothing like a political defeat and losses to focus the
political mind," he said.
But some conservatives felt Romney was not a strong advocate
for their views on social issues.
Marjorie Dannenfelser, a spokeswoman for the Susan B.
Anthony List, a non-profit group that campaigns on conservative
social issues, accused the Romney campaign of making a
"strategic decision" to avoid bringing social issues, particular
abortion, into the presidential debates, thereby failing to
engage potential voters who feel strongly about those issues.
"We can only do so much," she said. "If Romney doesn't talk
about Obama's extremes, it doesn't work."