By Kay Henderson
| WATERLOO, Iowa
WATERLOO, Iowa Aug 14 Two of the leading
Republican candidates for president avoided confrontation on
Sunday as they attended the same Iowa fund-raiser to court the
party's social and religious conservatives.
Texas Governor Rick Perry, already seen as a leader in the
field despite just entering the 2012 race on Saturday, and
Michele Bachmann, the Minnesota congresswoman aligned with the
Tea Party movement, shared a stage and struck the same tune.
"Everybody's got their own issues that matter, but at the
end of the day, getting America working again is what the bulk
of the people really care about," Perry told a swarm of
reporters shortly after arriving in the venue.
During an interview with Radio Iowa a few hours before the
Sunday evening event, Bachmann avoided directly criticizing or
challenging Perry. Instead, she focused on her victory in the
Iowa straw poll on Saturday, calling it "step number one in a
long journey."
"I intend to earn every Iowan's vote," she said.
Perry had been expected to enter the race for weeks,
setting the stage for a fight with Bachmann to win the support
of social conservatives. Already, his entry has voters, even
Bachmann supporters, considering a switch to Perry.
John Sabbath, 79, of Cedar Falls, said Bachmann has "the
right philosophy" on economics, but "down the line" he might be
interested in another candidate like Perry.
"We don't know that much about Rick Perry," he said. "We
know some, but not a lot."
Steve Sukup, a businessman, former state legislator and
2002 Republican candidate for governor of Iowa, suggested Perry
and Bachmann would make good running mates.
"I think we're seeing the ticket tonight," said Sukup. "I
think he's just a solid conservative. He's got the right
background ... and then Michele has tremendous enthusiasm."
The event was held in the Electric Park Ballroom in
Waterloo, Iowa, a venue Bachmann chose for her own "homecoming"
event in June, the evening before formally launching her
candidacy with a speech in downtown Waterloo.
Perry told reporters he would spend "a lot of time in Iowa"
as part of a broad national campaign in all 50 states. Iowa
holds the first vote on party nominees for presidents in early
January, followed by New Hampshire and South Carolina before
building to multiple states by the end of March.
"We're a long way until the end of the race, and it's a
marathon, not a sprint," Perry told reporters. "So we're going
to be running hard and spending a lot of time in Iowa, New
Hampshire and South Carolina and lots of other states."
(Reporting by Kay Henderson; Editing by Todd Eastham)