* Republicans vow to cut government, restore jobs
* Romney in spotlight after Perry is a no-show
* Heavy government spending a moral issue - Bachmann
(Adds quotes, background)
By John Whitesides
COLUMBIA, S.C., Sept 5 Five Republican
presidential hopefuls pledged their faith in free markets and
the U.S. Constitution at a campaign forum for conservatives on
Monday, although the event lost some luster when Texas Governor
Rick Perry was a late no-show.
The 2012 Republican White House contenders appeared
separately at the South Carolina forum but shared similar views
on the need to slash government, cut taxes and repeal President
Barack Obama's healthcare overhaul.
"The reason I see us struggling economically is that
Washington has become too assertive, too big, too demanding on
the lives of the American people," said former front-runner
Mitt Romney, who has fallen behind Perry in opinion polls in
the Republican race for the right to face Obama in 2012.
Perry, a staunch social and religious conservative, pulled
out of the forum earlier on Monday to return home to Texas and
supervise the fight against rampaging wildfires.
His decision put the spotlight on Romney, the former
Massachusetts governor who is distrusted by some conservatives
for his changing views on abortion and for backing a state
healthcare law that led to the Obama plan.
Romney originally declined to appear at the forum hosted by
U.S. Senator Jim DeMint, a Tea Party favorite. But as Perry
moved up in the polls, Romney changed his schedule to court
conservatives by appearing at the forum and at a Tea Party
rally in New Hampshire on Sunday.
Romney easily fell in line with the other contenders at the
forum, pledging to repeal Obama's healthcare plan, cut back on
government regulations and return many federal powers to the
states.
"I don't think I've seen an administration that has gone
further afield from the Constitution," Romney said of Obama.
The forum was the first skirmish in a growing fight for
support from the conservatives who dominate early nominating
contests in states like Iowa and South Carolina.
It kicked off the busiest stretch of the 2012 Republican
presidential campaign so far, with three nationally televised
debates scheduled in the next three weeks.
The first will be on Wednesday at the Ronald Reagan library
in California, which is now scheduled to be Perry's first
appearance with his rivals on a national stage.
FOCUS ON OBAMA
In South Carolina, the candidates ignored each other to
focus on Obama, who they said had dramatically expanded the
reach of government. They all said they would reduce corporate
taxes and free private enterprise to create more jobs.
"This economy is in grave danger of getting worse, not
getting better," former U.S. House of Representatives Speaker
Newt Gingrich said, warning the unemployment rate could drop
further.
"Nobody should assume that 9 percent is the bottom," he
said, calling Obama's job policies a "tragedy."
U.S. Representative Michele Bachmann of Minnesota called
heavy government spending a moral issue and said the Obama
healthcare plan was the first step to a nationalized health
system.
"This is the foundation for socialized medicine," she said.
"Make no mistake about it: it will change the face of this
nation forever."
Libertarian U.S. Representative Ron Paul said the Tea Party
fiscal conservatives were touting many of the proposals he had
pushed for years in trying to reduce the role of the federal
government.
He pledged to end U.S. military involvement in Iraq and
Afghanistan, which he said would ease the economic burden while
pumping more spending into the economy. "I would bring them all
home," he said.
DeMint and the other sponsors of the event, including U.S.
Representative Steve King of Iowa, said they understood Perry's
need to cancel. Perry returned to Texas after a morning
appearance at a Conway, South Carolina, town hall meeting with
U.S. Representative Tim Scott.
Perry threw a light jab at Romney during the town hall
meeting, saying his job creation record in Massachusetts paled
in comparison to what Perry had achieved in Texas.
Scott, who hosted Perry at his town hall, praised Romney's
performance. "The fact that he showed up said a lot," he said.
"I think he did a good job."
(Editing by Cynthia Osterman)