* Five Republicans appear at fund-raising dinner
* Focus their attacks on Washington, Obama
By John Whitesides
DES MOINES, Iowa, Nov 4 Five Republican
presidential hopefuls auditioned for Iowa's party insiders at a
fund-raising dinner on Friday, sparing each other from
criticism but dishing up plenty of red-meat attacks on
Washington and President Barack Obama.
Two months before Iowa kicks off the battle for the
Republican presidential nomination, the two candidates who led
a recent state poll -- Herman Cain and Mitt Romney -- skipped
the chance to address about 1,000 party activists.
The contenders who did appear -- Rick Perry, Newt Gingrich,
Ron Paul, Rick Santorum and Michele Bachmann -- promised a
quick end to Washington's big-spending, big-government ways if
they occupied the White House.
"Some want to reform Washington with a pair of tweezers.
I'm for bringing a wrecking ball to Washington," Texas Governor
Perry said. "What's lacking in Washington D.C. isn't ideas,
what's lacking up there is courage."
U.S. Representative Bachmann likened the federal government
and its rate of spending to a canoe heading over Niagara
Falls.
"What we need in our nominee for the Republican Party is
someone who will stand up and say 'stop, no more,'" she said.
The five candidates at the dinner are battling along with
Cain for the allegiance of Iowa's sizable bloc of social
conservatives, hoping a win here will position them as the
conservative alternative to Romney, the former governor of
Massachusetts.
Cain's table in the lobby of the convention hall where the
dinner was held stayed busy, and his supporters said they were
not deterred by his absence or by the sexual harassment
allegations from the 1990s lodged against him. Cain has denied
the charges.
"If there was any substance to these charges, where were
they when he was polling at 5 percent?" asked Bonita Davis, a
technical writer from Des Moines and a Cain supporter.
'NOT JUST TAXES AND SPENDING'
Santorum, a former U.S. senator, has been spending the most
time in Iowa of any of the contenders. He reminded the crowd he
just completed visits to each of Iowa's 99 counties -- the
first Republican candidate in this cycle to manage that.
He emphasized his commitment to a conservative social
agenda and promised to lead with a focus on faith and the
family.
"The people of Iowa realize that America is not just about
taxes and spending, it's not just about the size of
government," he said. "We can't have a strong economy without
strong values."
Paul, a libertarian U.S. representative, was the only
candidate to touch on foreign policy, stressing his
noninterventionist philosophy and commitment to bringing U.S.
troops back from Afghanistan.
"We don't need more weapons, we need a wiser foreign
policy," Paul said. "We need to mind our own business, end
these wars and start bringing our troops home."
Gingrich, a former speaker of the U.S. House of
Representatives, praised his competitors who attended the
dinner one by one, calling their proposals on the economy,
taxes and repealing healthcare "powerful ideas."
"There has been a real effort to think through on the
Republican side what we need to do to be competitive and to be
prosperous," he said.
He also repeated his pledge to challenge Obama to a series
of open-ended, unmoderated debates similar to the legendary
Abraham Lincoln-Stephen Douglas Senate debates in 1858.
He said if Obama did not accept, he would follow the
president around on the campaign trail "and wherever the
president appears I will appear four hours later."
