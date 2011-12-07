* Attack Obama on Israel, appeal for Jewish support
* Talk of regime change in Iran, all options on table
By Steve Holland
WASHINGTON, Dec 7 Republican presidential
candidates rattled sabers against Iran and skewered President
Barack Obama for being soft in his support for Israel on
Wednesday as they vied for the backing of Jewish Republicans.
One by one, the major contenders for the Republican
nomination to face the Democratic president in 2012 told the
Republican Jewish Coalition they would strengthen ties with
Israel and not let Iran develop a nuclear weapon.
Candidates took time out from criss-crossing Iowa, New
Hampshire and other early voting states to seek Jewish
support.
Former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney, a front-running
candidate, said "covert and overt" activities are needed to
pressure Iran to abandon its nuclear ambitions. Tehran denies
trying to build a nuclear bomb but most of the world is
suspicious.
"Ultimately, regime change is what's going to be
necessary," said Romney, who received a standing ovation from
the several hundred participants in the audience.
Former U.S. ambassador to China Jon Huntsman, who is trying
to bite into Romney's lead in the key early state of New
Hampshire, was equally tough.
"If you can't live with a nuclear Iran, and I can't, then
you have to say all options are on the table," said Huntsman.
And former Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum, hoping to do
well in Iowa, said: "I'd like to think we had something to do
with" a recent explosion at a suspected Iranian missile site.
1967 BORDERS
Jewish Americans traditionally support Democratic
candidates, but Republicans hope to make headway in this
critical voting bloc by targeting Obama's policy of pressuring
Israel to make key compromises in the decades-old Middle East
dispute with the Palestinians.
Obama angered the Israelis last May when he embraced a goal
long sought by the Palestinians: that the state they seek in
the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip should largely be drawn
along lines that existed before the 1967 war in which Israel
captured those territories and East Jerusalem.
A theme throughout the speeches was the Republican desire
to strengthen the U.S. commitment to Israel and ensure it
remains a democratic bulwark in an unstable region threatened
by the possibility of Iran obtaining a nuclear weapon.
"I will travel to Israel on my first foreign trip. I will
reaffirm as a vital national interest Israel's existence as a
Jewish state. I want the world to know that the bonds between
Israel and the United States are unshakable," Romney said.
