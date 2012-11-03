By Patricia Zengerle
| DUBUQUE, Iowa
DUBUQUE, Iowa Nov 3 Republican presidential
challenger Mitt Romney on Saturday
scolded U.S. President Barack Obama for encouraging his
supporters to get "revenge" at polling stations, as both men
fought for an edge in the razor-thin election.
Three days before Tuesday's Election Day, Romney added a
line to his stump speech criticizing the Democratic incumbent
for using the word in an unscripted remark during a speech on
Friday.
"The president said something that I've already heard that I
found troubling," Romney told supporters at an airport rally in
Dubuque, Iowa, his second stop of a four-stop sprint through
three battleground states.
"He spoke to an audience and said voting is the best
revenge. He's asking his supporters to vote for revenge. I'm
asking you to vote for love of country," Romney said, to chants
of "U-S-A, U-S-A," from the crowd.
Obama made his revenge comment during a stop in Springfield,
Ohio, on Friday, telling supporters not to boo when they heard
Romney's name.
"Don't boo, vote. Voting's the best revenge," he said. Obama
did not explain the comment, although a spokesman on Saturday
played it down.
Romney's campaign launched a new video advertisement
featuring Obama's remark, and Romney's rebuttal, on Saturday.
Congressman Paul Ryan, Romney's vice presidential running
mate, sounded the same theme during his swing through Ohio, one
of the hotly contested states expected to decide the election.
"Just yesterday he was asking his supporters at a rally to
vote out of revenge. Mitt Romney and I are asking you to vote
out of love of country. We don't believe in revenge. We believe
in change and hope, we actually do," he told about 1,500
supporters at a college gym in Marietta.
Obama's campaign dismissed the criticism during the
president's own multi-state campaign swing on Saturday.
"The message he was sending is, if you don't like the
policies, if you don't like the plan that Governor Romney is
putting forward, if you think it's a bad deal for the middle
class, then you have power - you can go to the voting booths and
you can cast your ballot," Jen Psaki, a spokeswoman for Obama's
campaign, told reporters traveling on Air Force One.
"It's nothing more complicated than that."