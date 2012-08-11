* Romney VP choice puts spotlight on Medicare reform
* Ryan budget makes deep cuts to safety net, tax rates
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, Aug 11 Paul Ryan's controversial
budget and economic vision, marked by deep cutbacks to the
social safety net coupled with lower tax rates, swiftly became a
centerpiece of Mitt Romney's presidential campaign on Saturday.
Republicans are hoping that Ryan, as their vice presidential
candidate, will convincingly articulate their vision for a
smaller federal government and lower deficits, lifting Romney's
flagging poll numbers and drawing a starker contrast with
President Barack Obama's Democrats.
But his controversial reforms to Medicare will become a huge
target for Democratic attacks and could hurt Romney's chances in
some states with large elderly populations, including the key
swing states of Florida, Ohio and Pennsylvania.
"This makes Medicare a central issue in the election. It's
going to rank just as highly as healthcare reform," said Robert
Blendon, a political analyst with the Harvard School of Public
Health.
Ryan's budgets, passed by the House of Representatives in
each of the past two years, would effectively convert the
popular fee-for-service program to a voucher system that gives a
subsidy to seniors to purchase traditional Medicare coverage or
competing private insurance plans.
Ryan argues that Medicare in its current form is headed for
"bankruptcy" and his plan would save the program by reducing
Medicare spending by $205 billion over the next decade compared
with Obama's budget plan.
Democrats argue Ryan wants to end Medicare as we know it and
abandon guaranteed medical coverage for seniors. Ryan disputes
this and says his Medicare changes would not affect anyone
currently 55 or older.
Still, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said that
a 2011 version of Ryan's Medicare reforms would have increased
seniors' out of pocket health care costs by about $6,400 a year.
"Because the administration has spent the last two years
claiming that Ryan would take away Medicare, his proposal has an
uphill climb with moderate voters," said Joseph Antos, a
healthcare policy expert at the conservative American Enterprise
Institute.
At an upscale shopping district in Winter Park, Florida,
several seniors said they needed to know more about Ryan's
Medicare plans before making any decisions. But Bill Young, a
68-year-old stockbroker who votes Republican, acknowledged that
Romney was taking on a risky strategy.
"I think anybody that fiddles around with Medicare and/or
Social Security is definitely going to impact the vote," Young
said.
CUTS FOR THE POOR
Ryan's budget contained even deeper cuts to the Medicaid
health care program for the poor - $770 billion over 10 years
compared to Obama - by turning it into a block grant program for
states. It also specified $1.9 trillion in savings from a repeal
of Obama's health care reform law.
His budget would undo a Medicaid expansion under that law
and roll back coverage subsidies for others.
The poor would also get hit by a $134 billion cut to food
stamps. According to the liberal Center on Budget and Policy
Priorities, this would cut 8 million to 10 million low-income
families off of the nutrition supplement program.
Ryan has also proposed cutting other social services block
grants that fund programs such as Meals on Wheels for the
elderly. His budget drew criticism from U.S. Catholic bishops
for being too harsh on the poor. Ryan, a Catholic himself, shot
back that his budget would lead to more job opportunities to
reduce poverty.
Meanwhile, the wealthy would fare well under the Ryan
budget, just as they would under other Republican tax proposals,
which have avoided any revenue increases.
Like those plans, the Wisconsin congressman specified
extension of all tax cuts enacted by former president George W.
Bush, and he prescribed tax reform that would lower rates to
just two brackets - 10 percent and 25 percent - in an bid to
unleash stronger economic growth. The current top rate is 35
percent.
People earning over a million dollars a year under the plan
would see average annual tax cuts of about $265,000 - in
addition to the $129,000 they would receive from the Bush tax
cuts, the CBPP said, adding that those making $10,000-20,000
annually would pay about $200 more in taxes.
Ryan's plan proposes to pay for tax reform by eliminating
loopholes that cost around $1 trillion a year. But it is short
on specifics. To find enough offsets, Democrats charge he would
have to turn to some important middle-class tax breaks such as
the popular mortgage-interest deduction.
Obama's campaign has built its tax platform around extending
tax cuts for the middle class, but raising tax rates on income
above $250,000.
POLITICAL GRAVEYARDS
The military would also fare well under Ryan's plan, which
would slightly increase defense spending above caps agreed upon
in a congressional budget deal last year.
He authored a separate, House-passed plan to avoid some $55
billion in automatic spending cuts due to hit the military in
January by shifting the costs to food stamps, Medicaid and other
social programs.
On Capitol Hill, Ryan is among the loudest voices arguing
that the United States is careening toward a European-style debt
crisis at current borrowing levels and drastic action must be
taken to reduce borrowing.
Unlike the most conservative Republican budget plans, Ryan's
budget does not actually achieve balance for decades. But it
would shrink U.S. deficits to $3.13 trillion over 10 years, less
than half the size of the deficits projected under Obama's own
plans.
When the House passed his budget in March - it died in the
Democratic controlled Senate - Ryan insisted that voters were
ready to hear the difficult truth about necessary cuts.
"People deserve to be spoken to like adults, not pandered to
like children," he said.
But history shows the honest conversations come at a price.
"The political graveyards are filled with people who tried
to go after entitlements," said Greg Valliere, political analyst
with Potomac Research Group. "It's the kind of risk you have to
take if you're trailing."