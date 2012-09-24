WASHINGTON, Sept 24 President Barack Obama's
administration should formally declare China a currency
manipulator in a semi-annual Treasury Department report due to
be released on Oct. 15, a spokesman for Republican presidential
nominee Mitt Romney said on Monday.
"Governor Romney believes China should be labeled a currency
manipulator - without delaying the report - and he will move to
label them as such on Day One," Romney spokeswoman Andrea Saul
said in an emailed reply to a query.
Earlier on Monday a spokeswoman for the U.S. Treasury
Department declined to say whether the Obama administration
would release the politically sensitive report on time or delay
it until after the Nov. 6 election.