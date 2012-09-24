WASHINGTON, Sept 24 President Barack Obama's
administration should formally declare China a currency
manipulator in a semi-annual report due to be released by the
U.S. Treasury on Oct. 15, a spokesman for Republican
presidential nominee Mitt Romney said on Monday.
"Governor Romney believes China should be labeled a currency
manipulator - without delaying the report - and he will move to
label them as such on Day One," Romney spokeswoman Andrea Saul
said in an emailed reply to a query.
A spokeswoman for the U.S. Treasury Department declined to
say whether the Obama administration would release the
politically sensitive report on time or delay it until after the
Nov. 6 election.
The Obama administration has frequently delayed the currency
report, which examines the foreign exchange practices of major
U.S. trading partners, as did the Republican administration of
President George W. Bush.
Many U.S. manufacturers and lawmakers complain that China
deliberately undervalues it currency to give its companies an
unfair price advantage in international trade.
The Obama administration has pressed China diplomatically on
currency issue and can point to a significant rise in the value
of China's yuan since it took office.
But it has disappointed supporters by failing to formally
declare China a currency manipulator in seven consecutive
Treasury reports.
U.S. law calls for the reports to released on Oct 15 and
April 15. The last two reports came out o n D ec. 27 and May 25.
Romney has seized on the issue to try to sway votes in
u nion-heavy i ndustrial states like Ohio, which could play a
decisive role in the outcome of the election. He has promised
to declare China a currency manipulator on his first day in
office.
"China's currency manipulation has taken hundreds of
thousands of jobs from the U.S. and, just like he has on so many
other issues, President Obama is leading from behind on taking
on China," Saul said.
The White House has taken a variety of actions against
Chinese trade practices that threaten U.S. jobs, including
imposing temporary tariffs on Chinese-made tires and filing
cases at the World Trade Organization.
The tire tariffs, which the Obama administration says saved
about 1,000 U.S. jobs, are set to expire later this week after
being in force for three years.