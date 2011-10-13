SEATTLE Oct 13 Republican U.S. presidential
candidate Mitt Romney on Thursday threatened trade sanctions
against China if the world's No. 2 economy does not halt what
he said was currency manipulation, unfair subsidies and rampant
intellectual property theft.
"As president, I will present China with a clear choice,"
said Romney in an advance copy of a speech to be delivered
later on Thursday near Seattle. "Either abide by your
commitments, open your markets, and respect our property, or
else the days of open access to our markets, our ideas, and our
companies, are over."
Romney, who is to address Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) employees
at its Redmond, Washington, headquarters, said the United
States should impose duties and tariffs on Chinese goods, and
block the transfer of some technology, if the Beijing continues
these practices.
He outlined a similar tough stance on China last month, as
he sought to stake out differences with President Barack Obama
and tap into the U.S. public's rising concern over China's
economic and military growth.
Romney is a leader among Republicans seeking the nomination
to run against Obama in 2012. But fewer than one in four of the
party's voters back him as a surging Herman Cain gains ground,
according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Wednesday.
[ID:nN1E79B21K]
