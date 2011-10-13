* Threatens sanctions to curb unfair policies
SEATTLE, Oct 13 Republican U.S. presidential
candidate Mitt Romney on Thursday threatened trade sanctions
against China if the world's No. 2 economy does not halt what
he said was currency manipulation, unfair subsidies and rampant
intellectual property theft.
"As president, I will present China with a clear choice,"
said Romney in an advance copy of a speech to be delivered
later on Thursday near Seattle. "Either abide by your
commitments, open your markets, and respect our property, or
else the days of open access to our markets, our ideas, and our
companies, are over."
Romney, who is to address Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) employees
at its Redmond, Washington, headquarters, said the United
States should impose duties and tariffs on Chinese goods, and
block the transfer of some technology, if Beijing continues
these practices.
The world's largest software maker is especially interested
in intellectual property issues, having lost billions of
dollars in Chinese sales over the years due to piracy.
Romney outlined a similar tough stance on China last month,
as he sought to stake out differences with President Barack
Obama and tap into the U.S. public's rising concern over
China's economic and military growth. [ID:nN1E7861QI]
The former Massachusetts governor is a leader among
Republicans seeking the nomination to run against Obama in
2012. But fewer than one in four of the party's voters back him
as a surging Herman Cain gains ground, according to a
Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Wednesday. [ID:nN1E79B21K]
Romney believes the Obama administration has been weak on
advancing overseas agreements that might boost free trade,
although Wednesday's vote by Congress to approve long-delayed
trade pacts with South Korea, Colombia and Panama may take the
edge off such criticism. [ID:nN1E79B236]
On the currency issue, the U.S. Senate approved a
controversial bill aimed at forcing China to raise the value of
the yuan earlier this week, in an effort to save American jobs,
but its fate in the House of Representatives is uncertain.
China denounced the vote as a protectionist step.
[ID:nN1E79A1XW]
Earlier on Thursday, Romney named three of former President
George W. Bush's advisers to his campaign's trade team,
including Carlos Gutierrez, who was Bush's Secretary of
Commerce from 2005 to 2009. [ID:nN1E79C0RM]
