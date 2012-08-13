* Democrats take aim at Ryan plan to cut Medicare costs
* Seniors in swing state Florida could be at stake
* Romney adviser sees "campaign of fear and smear"
By Tom Brown
MIAMI, Aug 12 In Florida last month, President
Barack Obama worked up the crowd as he assailed a Republican
plan to slash the federal budget deficit while also cutting
taxes for millionaires by "squeezing more money out of our
seniors."
He was referring to a plan proposed by congressman Paul Ryan
to get elderly Americans to pay more out of pocket for their
healthcare by changing the government-run Medicare program for
seniors.
"It's wrong to ask you to pay for Medicare so that people
who are doing well right now get even more," Obama told a
gathering of retirees in West Palm Beach on July 19. "That's no
way to reduce the deficit. We shouldn't be squeezing more money
out of our seniors."
It's a line of attack the Obama campaign likely will be
pressing even harder now that Republican presidential candidate
Mitt Romney has chosen Ryan as his running mate.
The Ryan plan could pose particular problems for Romney in
Florida, the largest of the swing states in the Nov. 6 election
and a haven for retirees.
Republicans have largely rejoiced at Romney's pick, since
Ryan is an ambitious and engaging budget hawk who has vowed to
enact fundamental changes to social programs put in place by the
Democrats since Franklin Delano Roosevelt.
But Democrats are "ecstatic" too, according to Susan
MacManus, a political science professor at the University of
South Florida in Tampa. "They see that they have a winning hand
on a key issue," she said.
That's because Ryan is one of the few politicians willing to
touch the proverbial "third rail" of American politics by
proposing big changes to Medicare and Medicaid, the healthcare
program for the poor, while also pushing for some privatization
of the Social Security retirement system.
Medicare especially has long been seen as a healthcare issue
that changes votes, and that may be especially true in Florida
where seniors make up nearly 30 percent of the electorate and
vote in large numbers.
As Obama told the gathering in West Palm Beach, Ryan's plan
to turn Medicare into a voucher program means that seniors would
have to pay nearly $6,400 a year more for Medicare than they do
now. That is a hefty sum for anyone living on a fixed income.
Ryan's plan calls for an end to the guaranteed benefit in
Medicare and replaces it with a system that would give vouchers
to recipients to pay for health insurance. The risk in such a
plan is that if healthcare costs rise faster than the value of
the vouchers, seniors would have to pay the difference.
"I think the Republicans are in the process of destroying
themselves," said Denis Springer, 75, a retiree and a Democrat
from Winter Park, Florida, when asked about Ryan on Saturday.
"I think anybody that fiddles around with Medicare and/or
Social Security is going to impact the vote," added Bill Young,
68, a stockbroker from Naples, Florida.
Young, a Republican, said he still planned to vote for
Romney but said he thought any plan to cut Medicare also hurt
the former Massachusetts governor's chances of winning the
election.
'SCARY ASPECT'
"If the Republicans lose they're probably going to point to
this decision," MacManus said on Sunday of Romney's pick of
Ryan.
"I think the biggest challenge for the Republican ticket is
going to have to be to convince seniors, the 65 and over, that
they're not going to get caught up in any of these reforms of
Medicare because that is a scary aspect for all of them," she
said.
More than half of registered Florida voters are at least 50
years old, and MacManus said people close to retirement age were
also clearly preoccupied by talk of changes to Medicare and
Social Security.
A tracking poll from the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation
last month showed that 45 percent of Americans trust Obama to do
a better job handling Medicare than Romney, who was favored by
34 percent.
Another Kaiser Family Foundation poll showed that 59 percent
of respondents support no reductions to spending on Medicare, as
part of an effort toward deficit reduction. That compared with
40 percent who would support some cuts.
Any cuts to Medicare are unlikely to have a direct impact on
current beneficiaries of the program, since the changes would
only affect people under age 55. And Ryan has reportedly watered
down the voucher program, making it optional and allowing people
to keep traditional Medicare if they preferred.
But alarming talk about cuts to social programs looks almost
certain now to be part of what Romney campaign adviser Ed
Gillespie, in comments to CNN on Sunday, described as "the
campaign of fear and smear in 2012."
"The other side has accused Governor Romney of being a
felon. They have accused him of being responsible for the tragic
death of a woman. They're going to do all kinds of things to try
to scare voters. We believe that voters will look at the facts,"
Gillespie said.