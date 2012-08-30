By Sam Youngman
| TAMPA, Fla.
TAMPA, Fla. Aug 29 A Secret Service agent on
Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney's campaign plane
accidentally left a gun in the plane's bathroom.
The gun was discovered in the restroom by a reporter
traveling with Romney shortly before he departed the Republican
convention in Florida to address the American Legion convention
in Indianapolis on Wednesday.
Secret Service spokesman Ed Donovan said on Wednesday that
the "matter will be handled internally."
"We're aware of the incident," Donovan said. "We take the
care and custody of our equipment, especially firearms, very
seriously."
Romney never appeared to be in any danger as he traveled
with a small group of staff, Secret Service agents and
journalists.