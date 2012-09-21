LAS VEGAS, Sept 21 Republican Presidential
candidate Mitt Romney's campaign will release information on
Friday about the current health of Romney and his running mate
Paul Ryan, a family representative said.
Brad Malt, the trustee of Mitt and Ann Romney's blind trust,
said in a blog post that "physician letters" for both candidates
would be issued at 3 p.m. ET (1900 GMT), the same time the
campaign makes public Romney's 2011 tax returns.
Romney, the former Massachusetts governor, 65, is thought to
be in good health. Wisconsin Congressman Ryan, 42, is known to
be a fitness fanatic.
Disclosures of the health of presidential candidates has
been common practice for decades.