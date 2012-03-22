* Conservative senator "comfortable" with Romney
* Candidate tries to overcome suspicion
* Presses fiscal conservative themes
By Steve Holland and Thomas Ferraro
WASHINGTON, March 22 Mitt Romney, sensing the
U.S. Republican presidential nomination will be his, is working
behind the scenes to try to unify conservatives behind him and
he may be gaining some traction.
Romney's objective is to ease conservative doubts about his
candidacy raised repeatedly by chief rivals Rick Santorum and
Newt Gingrich, who denounce him as a Massachusetts moderate who
will forsake conservative views if he becomes the nominee.
Romney privately made the rounds on Capitol Hill on
Thursday, meeting a leading conservative senator who has not
endorsed him, Jim DeMint of South Carolina, and holding a
fund-raiser at a Washington hotel attended by several senators
and members of the U.S. House of Representatives.
Romney sat down as well with Paul Ryan, the conservative
chairman of the House Budget Committee.
DeMint, a member of the Senate Tea Party Caucus who had
endorsed Romney's failed 2008 presidential bid, made clear in
remarks to reporters that he has no immediate plans to endorse
this year, but he spoke warmly about Romney.
"I can tell conservatives from my perspective ... I'm not
only comfortable with Romney, I'm excited about the possibility
of him possibly being our nominee. His leadership skills, the
fact that he hasn't lived his life in Washington, there's a lot
to like there," DeMint said.
In addition, a top Romney supporter in the Senate, John
McCain of Arizona, took the opportunity of a weekly lunch with
his Republican colleagues on Wednesday to urge them to rally
behind Romney.
McCain, the party's 2008 presidential nominee, said that
every day that goes by with Republicans squabbling over who
their nominee will be makes it that much more difficult to
defeat Democratic President Barack Obama in the Nov. 6 election,
a person familiar with McCain's remarks said.
HARD FOR SANTORUM, GINGRICH
Romney's convincing win at the Illinois primary on Tuesday
was a major boost to his candidacy and has left chief rival
Santorum with dwindling options to overtake him. Also
significant was the endorsement by former Florida Governor Jeb
Bush.
"It looks like it's going to be very hard for Santorum and
Gingrich to keep him from winning the number of delegates
necessary for the nomination," said Republican strategist Ron
Bonjean. "Therefore, it's likely you'll see more high-profile
Republicans coming out in support of his candidacy."
Many conservatives have suspicions about Romney on social
issues given his past support of women's right to choose whether
to have an abortion, a position he has since renounced. The
healthcare plan he developed for Massachusetts, which was used
by Obama for the U.S. overhaul that conservatives want to
repeal, is also a problem.
But the Romney campaign hopes to sway them in part by
pressing his commitment to fiscal issues near and dear to
conservative hearts -- lower taxes, less government regulation
and less debt.
During his morning Capitol Hill fund-raiser, Romney spoke
about what he called Obama's "assault on economic freedom" and
the need to create conditions for businesses to generate job
growth and take steps to reduce soaring U.S. deficits.
Romney raises his fiscal conservative credentials at every
opportunity, including at a campaign event on Wednesday in
Arbutus, Maryland.
"I want to get our economy going again and I know how to do
it," he said there. "It's by restoring the principles that made
us the nation that we are."
But a comment by a top Romney campaign adviser, Eric
Fehrnstrom, has provided ammunition for Santorum and Gingrich.
Fehrnstrom told CNN that during a general election campaign
Romney would reset his campaign much like shaking an Etch A
Sketch toy. Santorum and Gingrich insisted this is evidence that
if Romney wins the nomination, he will forsake conservative
causes and return to his moderate roots, a scenario he has
rejected.
While Romney is working to consolidate support behind him,
his aides recognize the race is not yet won and foresee more
weeks of battles. Santorum looks on track to win Louisiana on
Saturday, meaning the two rivals will face a potentially pivotal
contest in Wisconsin on April 3.
On April 24, the map favors Romney as several northeastern
states vote.
"We're going to have to grind it out through April ... and
see if Santorum wants to take a second look," said a Romney
adviser.
Republican strategist Tucker Eskew said there was no point
in Romney's campaign calling on Santorum to pull out of the
race.
"I think the Romney campaign would be wise to tend to their
own momentum and what they can control and leave it to other
candidates to do what's right out of self-interest, the party's
interest and the national interest," he said.
(Additional reporting by Donna Smith; Editing by David
Brunnstrom)