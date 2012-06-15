* Republican reaches out to reliably Republican rural voters
* Says Obama policies have hurt the middle class
* Bus tour begins on farm where Romney launched campaign
STRATHAM, N.H., June 15 Republican presidential
candidate Mitt Romney said President Barack Obama has failed to
improve the prospects of middle class voters as he launched a
bus tour on Friday that will reach out to rural voters in six
battleground states.
Romney said Obama's speech on the economy on Thursday showed
the incumbent had no new ideas to boost opportunity for
Americans who have struggled to make ends meet in the aftermath
of the deepest recession since the 1930s.
"You might have thought that it would be a moment when he
would acknowledge his policy mistakes and suggest a new course.
But no - he promised four more years of more of the same,"
Romney said.
"Four more very long years," he added, referring to
criticism that Obama's 54-minute speech had gone on too long.
Obama aims to convince voters that they should consider the
Nov. 6 election as a choice between his policies that would
deliver widely shared prosperity and Republican policies that
for the most part would benefit only the very rich.
Though Romney remains a blank slate for many voters, the
Obama campaign hopes to tie him to former President George W.
Bush. Polls have indicated that voters blame Bush more than
Obama for the struggling economy.
"Why would we go back to those same policies that ended up
being a house of cards that led to the economic crisis in the
first place?" Obama spokesman Ben LaBolt told CNN on Friday,
echoing the president's comments a day earlier.
The administration partly overshadowed Romney's bus tour
when it announced on Friday that some 800,000 young illegal
immigrants could be spared deportation, a move seen as appealing
to Hispanic voters who hold the key to some swing states in
November's election.
Romney hopes to keep the focus on Obama's stewardship of the
economy, which many voters view as a disappointment. A
Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Tuesday found that although Obama
maintains a narrow lead over Romney, more voters think that
Romney would do a better job managing the economy.
Romney is riding a burst of momentum as he has quickly
united his party after a divisive battle for the Republican
nomination. Polls show he has narrowed the gap with Obama, and
he raised more money than the incumbent last month.
Obama, meanwhile, has struggled to overcome a string of
economic and political setbacks in recent weeks that adds up to
the roughest patch of his presidency since last summer's
debt-ceiling crisis.
Republican and Democratic analysts say the election is
likely to be close and the side that motivates its core
supporters best will probably win.
REACHING RELIABLE REPUBLICANS
Romney's bus tour is a chance to reach out to the rural
white voters who make up a crucial pillar of the Republican
base.
"Washington's big government agenda should not smother
small-town dreams. In the America we love, every town counts,"
he told a crowd of about 800 gathered at the farm where he
formally entered the presidential race on June 2, 2011.
A year ago Romney was in the process of establishing his
conservative credentials to win over skeptics within his own
party, many of whom doubted the convictions of the former
governor of liberal Massachusetts.
Now, with the nomination secured and a large campaign war
chest at his disposal, Romney is taking aim at Obama.
He pointed out that wages have fallen and poverty has risen
since Obama took office in January 2009, while the United States
has taken on an unprecedented amount of debt that could
compromise the living standards of future generations.
"If there has ever been a president who has failed to give
the middle class of America a fair shot, it is Barack Obama,"
Romney said.
Romney's bus tour will visit six states captured by Obama in
the 2008 election that are considered winnable for Republicans
this fall.
"We're certainly campaigning on their turf rather than what
we would consider our turf," Romney adviser Russ Schriefer said.
It is Romney's first stint of intense campaigning after
weeks in which fundraising events took priority.
Stops are planned in New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Iowa
Wisconsin and Michigan. Romney will be joined by key surrogates,
including on Sunday his first campaign appearance with House of
Representatives Speaker John Boehner, the top Republican in
Washington.
Others include Republicans whom Romney is widely believed to
be considering as his vice presidential running mate: Senator
Kelly Ayotte of New Hampshire, Senator Rob Portman of Ohio,
former Minnesota Governor Tim Pawlenty, and House Budget
Committee Chairman Paul Ryan of Wisconsin.
