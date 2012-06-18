* Romney praises Walker's approach on government
* Visits Wisconsin on battleground state bus tour
By John Whitesides
JANESVILLE, Wisc., June 18 Mitt Romney made a
campaign stop with Governor Scott Walker in Wisconsin on Monday
and said Americans can "learn a lot" from the Republican who
survived a Democratic recall effort two weeks ago.
Romney, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee,
praised Walker's leadership and said his approach to limiting
government and slashing spending in his state was a stark
contrast to President Barack Obama.
"At the national level we can learn a lot from this guy,"
Romney said after Walker introduced him to an overflow crowd in
the parking lot of a Janesville textile mill on the fourth day
of Romney's bus tour of battleground states.
"If you're responsible, and you don't spend more money than
you take in, and you're very careful in making sure that your
budget is balanced, and you have a very pro-business attitude,
encouraging businesses to come in and grow, then it's good for
jobs and the American people," Romney said.
Romney's embrace of Walker marks his campaign's growing
confidence that he may be able to win Wisconsin in the Nov. 6
election, though the state has long been seen as likely to chose
Obama.
Walker became a hero to conservatives in the last year for
his sledgehammer approach to reining in public-sector unions and
cutting spending. He survived a recall effort by state Democrats
earlier this month.
"We were able to show here in Wisconsin that you can turn
things around," said Walker, who introduced Romney at the
textile mill rally and declared he was "proud to still be your
governor."
Polls show Obama and Romney, a former Massachusetts
governor, in a tight race for the White House, with worries
about the slow economic recovery hurting Obama's approval
ratings. Romney has focused on his past as head of a private
equity firm to argue that he would provide better economic
leadership. Like Walker, he often employs anti-union rhetoric.
WISCONSIN REPUBLICANS ENERGIZED
Romney's five-day bus tour has focused on a half-dozen swing
states - New Hampshire, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Iowa and
Michigan - that could be critical in the November election.
Wisconsin has backed Democrats at the presidential level
since 1984, and Obama won comfortably here in 2008. But recent
polls show a tight race in the state, and Walker's recall
victory has energized Wisconsin conservatives.
Romney said Obama was taking the state for granted and
predicted a victory in the general election.
"You know, President Obama had just put this in his column,
he assumed he was going to win Wisconsin," Romney said. "We're
going to win Wisconsin."
Romney also appeared in Janesville with U.S. Representative
Paul Ryan, the House Budget Committee chairman and author of a
budget plan to drastically cut government spending and partially
privatize the Medicare health plan for the elderly. Romney has
endorsed the Ryan plan, which has become a benchmark for
conservatives.
Romney did not mention the more controversial aspects of
Ryan's budget plan like the proposal to offer retirees money to
shop for healthcare in the private market, rather than through
Medicare. Seniors could elect to stay in the current system.
Ryan, who is from Janesville, said Romney would give
Americans an alternative to Obama's "government-centered" agenda
of heavy spending and federal interference. He said Walker and
the state's Republican-led legislature, elected in 2010, had
done what voters wanted and the failed recall effort against
Walker was proof.
"In Wisconsin in 2010, we elected leaders to get our state
back," Ryan said. "And about two weeks ago we did the same
thing."
Romney said Obama was struggling to find a campaign message
because he could not run on his economic record due to a
struggling recovery and stubbornly slow job growth. After
running in 2008 on "hope and change," Romney said, Obama's
slogan now is "we hope to change the subject."
