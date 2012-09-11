* Speaks in detail on war
* "Wish I could say the world less dangerous now"
By Sam Youngman
RENO, Nev., Sept 11 U.S. Republican presidential
candidate Mitt Romney used the anniversary of the attacks of
Sept. 11, 2001, to do some repair work.
Still under fire from Democrats for not mentioning the war
in Afghanistan during his nomination acceptance speech at the
Republican convention on Aug. 30, Romney spoke at length on
Tuesday about the war during an address to the National Guard
Association.
Romney said he was taking the day off from politics and
focusing instead on remembering the nearly 3,000 people killed
11 years ago, while offering thanks to the emergency crews that
responded to the attacks and service members who went to war
afterward.
In a campaign that has been dominated by debate over the
struggling economy, Romney discussed America's wars in Iraq and
Afghanistan in the kind of detail he typically avoids.
"While the war in Iraq is over, nearly 70,000 American
troops will still remain in Afghanistan at the end of the
month," Romney said. "Our goal should be to complete the
successful transition to Afghan security forces by the end of
2014."
Romney has long criticized Democratic President Barack
Obama, his opponent in the Nov. 6 election, for announcing a
target date of 2014 for withdrawing from Afghanistan, where U.S.
troops have been fighting the Taliban since about a month after
the 9/11 attacks.
Romney has joined other Republicans in saying that Obama's
setting of a date for the U.S. withdrawal has encouraged the
Taliban and al Qaeda simply to wait out the American forces,
then try to reclaim control of key parts of the country.
"We should evaluate the conditions on the ground and solicit
the best advice of our military commanders," Romney said on
Tuesday. "We can all agree that our men and women in the field
deserve a clear mission; that they deserve the resources and the
resolute leadership they need to complete that mission."
Despite the Romney campaign's pledge to refrain from
politics on a solemn day, the Republican candidate appeared to
take a shot at Obama over the issue of proposed defense cuts.
Romney has increasingly made the 2011 "sequestration"
agreement between the White House and House Republicans as
evidence that Obama wants to weaken the nation's military.
Under the agreement, supported in Congress by Romney's
running mate, Paul Ryan, the Pentagon would be subject to about
half the $109 billion in automatic spending cuts that would be
triggered in January if the White House and Congress cannot
agree on a plan to curb government spending.
"Of course, the return of our troops cannot and must not be
used as an excuse to hollow out our military through devastating
defense budget cuts," Romney said to applause.
PRAISING MILITARY, NOT OBAMA
After the speech, an adviser to Romney said the Republican
was merely "reaffirming his principles" and not stepping back
into campaign mode.
"With less than two months to go before Election Day, I
would normally speak to a gathering like this about the
differences between my and my opponent's plans for our military
and for our national security," Romney said. "There is a time
and a place for that, but this day is not that day."
Romney also recounted his own experience on Sept. 11, 2001,
recalling the carnage as he drove past the Pentagon.
In that day's attacks, passenger jets hijacked by al Qaeda
operatives were flown into the Pentagon and the Twin Towers of
the World Trade Center in New York. A fourth hijacked jet
crashed near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, after passengers
rebelled against the hijackers and stormed the cockpit.
Romney praised the U.S. military's killing of Osama bin
Laden last year without mentioning Obama's role in approving the
mission, and warned that the United States continued to face
threats from militants.
"I wish I could say the world is less dangerous now, that it
is less chaotic," Romney said. "But on September 10, 2001, we
had no idea that America would be at war in Afghanistan."