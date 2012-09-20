* Plans bus tour in Ohio, visits Florida
* Republican trying to recover from tough week
By Steve Holland
MIAMI, Sept 20 With seven weeks to go before the
November election, Mitt Romney is ramping up his efforts in
battleground states as he tries to move past one of the most
difficult stretches in his Republican presidential campaign.
During a week in which his campaign has faced reports of
infighting and a potentially damaging secretly recorded video
came to light, Romney has mostly appeared at fundraising events
in states that are not in doubt - Democratic-heavy California
and the Republican stronghold of Texas.
That will soon change as Romney increases his planned
appearances in swing states like Ohio, Virginia and Florida, the
second change in a week to a campaign that has been jolted.
Romney's team announced an earlier reset in which he promised to
spend more time in his speeches talking about the specifics of
policy proposals.
Polls show a close race although President Barack Obama's
narrow lead has grown slightly as they head into the final lap
to the Nov. 6 election.
Republicans say the former governor of Massachusetts has to
act quickly to avoid slipping further behind in polls and some
have complained that Romney did not appear to be campaigning
enough.
"The Romney campaign is being out-hustled and the
president's campaign is getting away with this argument that the
economy is better off than it was four years ago," said a
veteran Republican strategist who has worked on several
presidential campaigns.
Under the new push to campaign more, Romney will hold three
public events a day, which in most election years is a normal
pace in the run up to election day but for him it will be a big
increase.
As part of the stepped-up schedule, Romney will participate
in a three-day bus tour of Ohio next week with his vice
presidential running mate, Paul Ryan.
Campaign aides say Romney has had to spend an inordinate
amount of time fund-raising to keep dollars flowing.
It would be difficult for Romney to win the White House
without victory in Ohio and Florida, and both states represent
challenges. The unemployment rate in the Midwestern state of
Ohio is better than the national average of 8.1 percent.
As Romney struggled to stabilize his White House bid, former
Minnesota governor Tim Pawlenty stepped down from his role as a
top supporter of Romney's to become a leading Washington
lobbyist for Wall Street banks.
FLORIDA SHOWDOWN
And in retiree-heavy Florida, Romney faces headwinds over a
plan championed by his vice presidential running mate, Paul
Ryan, to change the Medicare health insurance plan for seniors.
A Ryan budget blueprint would save money by changing the way
Medicare works. It has given Democrats a line of attack against
the Republican ticket.
On Thursday in Sarasota, Romney will seek to reassure
seniors that his budget-cutting proposals would not affect their
retirement benefits.
Obama will be in Florida as well to give an interview to the
Spanish-language television network Univision, just as Romney
did on Wednesday.
A new Romney TV ad features Florida Republican Senator Marco
Rubio.
"We can save Medicare" without changing seniors' plans, he
said in the ad. "But only if younger Americans accept that our
Medicare will be different than our parents' when we retire in
thirty years. But after all they did for us, isn't that the
least we can do?"
Romney wants the election to be a referendum on Obama's
handling of the weak U.S. economy, but self-inflicted wounds
have sidetracked him this week. A video that surfaced on Monday
suggested he was writing off Obama supporters as people
dependent on government with no sense of personal
responsibility.
"My campaign is about the 100 percent in America and I'm
concerned about them," Romney told Univision.
"I'm concerned about the fact that over the past four years
life has become harder for Americans. More people have fallen
into poverty, more people we just learned have had to go onto
food stamps," he added.
Some 43 percent of registered voters thought less of Romney
after seeing the video, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll, while
a mostly Republican 26 percent viewed him more favorably.
Independent voters were more likely to say the video lowered
their opinion of Romney.