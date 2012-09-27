By Sam Youngman
| SPRINGFIELD, Va., Sept 27
SPRINGFIELD, Va., Sept 27 U.S. Republican
presidential candidate Mitt Romney, lagging behind in polls,
squared off against rival President Barack Obama on Thursday
over potential defense cuts that could kick in early next year.
Speaking in the suburbs of Washington which are home to
thousands of defense jobs, Romney blamed Obama for the proposed
$1.2 trillion that is set to be cut from Pentagon spending as
part of a deal Obama made with Congress in the summer of 2011.
Known as "sequestration," the mandatory cuts in defense and
other areas were agreed on by the White House and Republicans in
Congress last year in a deal to raise the U.S. debt ceiling.
"It's a strange proposal in the first place, it's even
stranger that it's being put in place," Romney told a crowd at
the American Legion in Springfield.
The obligatory cuts are due to begin in January if the two
parties in Congress cannot agree on budget savings.
"How in the world as commander-in-chief you can stand by as
we shrink our military commitment financially is something I
don't understand, and I will reverse it," Romney said.
The former Massachusetts governor was speaking only a few
miles from the Pentagon in Virginia, a swing state in the Nov. 6
election.
He said that the defense cuts would cost Virginia 136,000
jobs if they go through, and he blasted Obama for what he said
was an "unthinkable" cut to America's military strength.
With 40 days until the election and early voting already
underway in some key states, Romney took shots at Obama over
second-quarter gross domestic product numbers that were revised
downward Thursday morning.
The Republican compared Russia's economic growth to that of
the United States, which experienced 1.3 percent growth in the
second quarter, and said it was evidence that the economy is a
national security issue.
"1.3 percent versus Russia at 4 percent. China at 7 to 8
percent," Romney said. "We're at 1.3 percent. This is
unacceptable. It is not working," he said.