* In debate, Republican eases away from hard-line positions
* New views on taxes, Medicare, financial regulation
* Will conservatives eventually regret his shift?
By Samuel P. Jacobs
WASHINGTON, Oct 4 A beaming Mitt Romney made a
surprise visit to a meeting of conservative activists in Denver
on Thursday, telling the group that his debate with President
Barack Obama the night before had given voters "a choice between
two different visions for America."
During the first of three debates between the two
presidential candidates, Romney himself appeared to have made a
few choices, less than five weeks before the Nov. 6 election.
On issues from taxes to Medicare to financial regulations,
the former Massachusetts governor steered a more moderate course
than he did while wooing conservatives during the Republican
primaries this year, even embracing parts of Obama's record that
have been targets for conservative Republicans.
At one point, Romney suggested that he would not change the
amount of taxes paid for by high-income Americans. That
contrasts with the plan Romney has touted for months - which
would cut all Americans' tax rates by 20 percent - and is more
in line with Obama's plan to give tax cuts only to those with
annual incomes of less than $250,000.
Romney also stepped onto more moderate ground after Obama
questioned why big, highly profitable oil companies should get
massive tax breaks. Romney said he would consider cutting tax
subsidies for oil companies.
He cast himself as a defender of Medicare, the government
health insurance program for the elderly and disabled, by saying
he would restore $716 billion in spending to it - a move that
analysts say would require dramatic cuts to other federal
programs.
Romney - a wealthy former private equity executive who has
touted his record in business - also said he liked parts of the
Dodd-Frank bill, a 2010 law that increases the government's
oversight of the U.S. financial sector, and which Romney has
vowed to repeal.
During the primaries many conservative Republicans were
suspicious of Romney's conservative credentials, largely because
of his moderate record in Massachusetts.
But no Republicans seemed to be complaining Thursday, after
Romney's aggressive performance in the Denver debate gave new
life to his struggling campaign and raised the prospect that he
could come from behind and defeat Obama next month.
Political analysts said it was clear that Romney's new
positions threw off Obama during the debate, and they wondered
whether conservatives might eventually have some regrets if
Romney means what he said on Wednesday.
Romney "has to worry that his conservative base will wake up
from their celebrations tomorrow and ask, 'Did Romney really say
that about Medicare, taxes, and Dodd-Frank?'" said Larry Berman,
a political science professor at Georgia State University.
"Romney took positions that are in stark contrast to where his
base thought he stood."
DODD-FRANK, RECONSIDERED
Romney's hedge toward the middle was particularly intriguing
when he discussed the Dodd-Frank law, which many Republicans say
is an overreach by government that will hurt the economy.
He complained that it offered too much protection to big
banks, a populist-sounding argument that surprised many in the
banking industry. Romney also praised various aspects of the
law, including a section that sets mortgage-lending standards.
"We are not going to get rid of all regulation," Romney
said. "You have to have regulation and there are some parts of
Dodd-Frank that make all the sense in the world."
While Romney has softened his tone, his vice presidential
running mate, Wisconsin Representative Paul Ryan, has continued
to bash the Dodd-Frank law.
In Fort Collins, Colorado, last week, Ryan used the name of
the bill's co-author, Democratic Representative Barney Frank, as
a punch line.
"You ever heard of a guy named Barney Frank?" Ryan asked.
The crowd booed.
SEEKING 'COMMON GROUND'
Romney, toning down the rhetoric he uses before crowds of
conservative Republicans, seemed to make a point of sounding
conciliatory during the debate.
He said that if elected he would meet with Democratic
leaders in Congress to try to find "common ground."
Republicans may take solace in the fact that Romney's calls
for bipartisanship come as he tries to reach a different
audience than the more conservative voters he courted during the
primary campaign.
"I think there's a lot of Democrats he was talking to last
night that voted for Obama and want something done," said Keith
Nahigian, who managed Republican Representative Michele
Bachman's presidential campaign.
Charlie Gerow, a former aide to Republican President Ronald
Reagan, said "conservatives are going to give him a fair amount
of latitude" to move toward the political center in this
election.
Why?
"Because they want to win," Gerow said.