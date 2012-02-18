* Pro-Romney PAC has purchased $7.7 million in TV time
WASHINGTON, Feb 17 Rick Santorum might be
about to feel what it was like to be Newt Gingrich in Florida.
Restore Our Future, the independent "Super PAC" that
supports Mitt Romney for the Republican U.S. presidential
nomination, appears to be ready to turn up the heat on Santorum,
Romney's suddenly surging rival.
The pro-Romney political action committee has bought about
$7.7 million in TV ad time this week and the next two weeks, a
period that includes a key contest in Michigan (Feb. 28) and the
run-up to "Super Tuesday" on March 6, when contests will be held
in 10 states.
During the state-by-state campaign, Restore Our Future has
become known largely for running attack ads on Romney's rivals -
particularly Gingrich, the former U.S. House of Representatives
speaker.
An onslaught of ads blasting Gingrich's ethics and
leadership hammered his chances in the Iowa caucuses on Jan. 3
and the Florida primary on Jan. 31, Romney's biggest victory of
the campaign. Restore Our Future spent more than $10 million in
Florida alone.
Now, Gingrich has faded in the polls and Romney, a former
Massachusetts governor, is facing a new challenge from Santorum,
a former Pennsylvania senator.
Santorum, casting himself as the conservative alternative to
Romney, has pulled even or gone ahead of Romney in several
national polls and in voter surveys in Michigan, where Romney
grew up and his father was an auto executive and governor.
If the pro-Romney political action committee continues its
pattern of attacking Romney's foes, Santorum almost certainly
would be the target.
Romney's campaign is separate from Restore Our Future, but
Romney is in attack mode as well. During an appearance in Idaho
on Friday, Romney accused Santorum of encouraging wasteful
spending when he was in the Senate.
Santorum's campaign, meanwhile, released an ad this week
that cast Mitt Romney as a candidate who has to rely on
mud-slinging to win. In the ad, a gun-toting Romney look-alike
tries to shoot a cardboard cutout of Santorum. With each shot, a
blast of mud emerges from the gun.
AN ATTACK MACHINE
Super PACs, which unlike campaigns can raise and spend
unlimited amounts of money, have dropped about $45 million in
the Republican race to determine who will face Democratic
President Barack Obama in the Nov. 6 elections.
The race for the nomination has become a laboratory for new
campaign finance rules that allow the very wealthy to shape the
race for president by giving millions to PACs.
Restore Our Future does not comment on its strategy, but
acknowledged it has purchased $1.8 million in ad time in
Michigan, $1.9 million in Ohio, $1.1 in Tennessee and $1.1
million in Georgia.
The latter three states are among those holding contests on
March 6.
Despite having the largest organization, the most money and
the most high-profile endorsements in the Republican field,
Romney has struggled to take control of the race.
Many conservatives do not believe he is conservative enough,
and cite his evolving positions on a range of issues, from
abortion rights to healthcare.
Romney's allies at Restore Our Future have delivered two new
ads describing Santorum as an ultimate Washington insider with
no concern for the federal deficit.
"Romney likes to do two things: Tear others down and spend
gobs of cash," said Stuart Roy, an adviser to the pro-Santorum
Super PAC known as the Red, White and Blue Fund.
Red, White and Blue has spent a small fraction of what the
pro-Romney PAC has spent during the campaign, but the
pro-Santorum group got a big boost from his victories in
Minnesota, Missouri and Colorado this month.
The pro-Santorum group has reported spending about $807,000
in Michigan on TV, e-mail and direct-mail ads to voters.
"We'll be in multiple Super Tuesday states," Roy added.
Gingrich's campaign and the pro-Gingrich PAC, Winning Our
Future, have taken a back seat to the Romney-Santorum duel in
recent days, but that could be about to change.
Winning Our Future has been funded almost exclusively by the
family of Las Vegas casino mogul Sheldon Adelson, which has
given nearly $11 million to the group.
Now, the Wall Street Journal and other media are reporting
that another Adelson donation, possibly amounting to $10
million, could be made before the Super Tuesday contests.
Such a donation would be huge for Gingrich, whose struggling
campaign is hoping to do well enough on March 6 in several
conservative states - including his home state of Georgia - to
justify staying in the race.
