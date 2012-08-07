* "Obama guts welfare reform," says new ad
* White House calls Republican's attack "blatantly
dishonest"
* Nuance cast aside in bare-knuckled campaign
By Sam Youngman
ELK GROVE, Ill., Aug 7 Republican presidential
candidate Mitt Romney opened a new line of attack on President
Barack Obama on Tuesday for waiving parts of a landmark
welfare-to-work law, but Obama's team argued Romney had backed a
similar move as Massachusetts governor.
Romney targeted Obama's plan to let states seek a waiver
from the work requirements of a 1996 welfare law that was a
signature bipartisan achievement of former Democratic President
Bill Clinton's administration.
Romney's attack, laid out in a new television ad and a topic
he addressed at a campaign event in Obama's home state, is aimed
at bolstering his charge that Obama's solution to many of
America's problems is to rely on government.
At the campaign event in Chicago, Romney vowed to reverse a
July directive by the president's Health and Human Services
Department that his campaign said was tantamount to gutting the
welfare law.
"We will end a culture of dependency and restore a culture
of good, hard work," he said.
The White House, which tends to leave it to Obama's campaign
team to react to Romney attacks, was quick to leap into the
fray, suggesting this is a sensitive issue. White House press
secretary Jay Carney called Romney's charges categorically false
and "blatantly dishonest."
"This administration's policy will strengthen the program by
giving states the opportunity to employ more effective ways to
help people get off welfare and into a job," said Carney.
The directive from the Health and Human Services Department
allows states to ask for a waiver from the work requirement of
the welfare law in order to test alternative strategies that
would help needy families find jobs. The aim is to give states
some flexibility in how they carry out the welfare law, just as
some Republican state governors have advocated, rather than
sticking to a rigid formula.
But the health department's decision has generated strong
opposition from many Republicans. In the House, 76 Republicans
complained in a letter to Health Secretary Kathleen Sebelius,
who sought to assure them that states will have to move at least
20 percent more people from welfare to work.
In a bare-knuckled presidential campaign, such nuances are
quickly cast aside, and Romney went after Obama on the issue.
"Obama guts welfare reform," says the video script of the
Romney ad, while a voice says: "Under Obama's plan, you wouldn't
have to work and wouldn't have to train for a job. They just
send you your welfare check."
The attack fits in with Romney's strategy to paint Obama as
a big-government liberal unable to take the steps he thinks are
necessary to tackle the 8.3 percent U.S. jobless rate.
The Obama campaign fought back, arguing Romney had sought
even greater flexibility from the welfare law when he was
governor of Massachusetts. Obama's campaign circulated a 2005
letter Romney signed along with 28 other Republican governors in
support of Senate legislation that would have permitted
increased waiver authority.
"The truth is that the President is giving states additional
flexibility only if they move more people from welfare to work -
not fewer," said Obama campaign spokeswoman Lis Smith.
But Romney's campaign team said the 2005 letter was a
comment on a Senate reauthorization of the welfare program that
was pending at the time, and would have increased work
requirements from 50 percent participation to 70 percent and
would have given states increased flexibility in administering
the welfare law.
"But it did not provide a waiver of the core work
requirement and the governors were not requesting a waiver of
that core work requirement and Governor Romney in fact had
vetoed legislation that would have weakened Massachusetts' work
requirement," said Romney deputy policy director Jonathan Burks.
The Republican is trying to stay on the offensive after the
wealthy former private equity executive has labored to defend
his decision not to release more of his tax returns.
The welfare attack, to be played out for the rest of the
week, came as the campaign toward the Nov. 6 election
intensifies. Romney goes on a four-day bus tour on Saturday that
will take him through the battleground states of Virginia, North
Carolina, Florida and Ohio.
At the end of the trip, Romney may announce his vice
presidential running mate.
(Writing by Steve Holland; Editing by Jackie Frank)