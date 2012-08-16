Aug 16 Republican U.S. presidential candidate
Mitt Romney said on Thursday he did not pay less than a 13
percent tax rate at any point over the last 10 years.
Democrats have criticized Romney for not releasing more than
two years of tax returns and have questioned whether the former
Massachusetts governor has something to hide. Senate Majority
Leader Harry Reid has accused Romney of not paying taxes for 10
years, a claim Romney denies.
"I did go back and look at my taxes, and over the last ten
years, I never paid less than 13 percent," Romney told
journalists in Greer, South Carolina. "I think the most recent
year is 13.6 or something like that," he added.
Romney also said that when charitable donations were taken
into account, his tax rate has been above 20 percent.
Romney, a multi-millionaire former private equity executive,
is one of the richest men ever to run for U.S. president. He has
an estimated net worth of up to $250 million.
In January, Romney released financial information showing he
had paid an effective tax rate of 13.9 percent in 2010, mostly
from capital gains on investments. The top tax rate for wages is
35 percent, while capital gains are taxed at a lower rate.