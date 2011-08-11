* Republican Romney slams Obama's on economy
* Promises to compete in Iowa despite skipping straw poll
(Adds later stop, quote)
By John Whitesides
PELLA, Iowa, Aug 10 Republican Mitt Romney, on
a rare visit to Iowa on Wednesday, said Americans were
"fearful, but not panicked" about the economy and predicted
voters would deny President Barack Obama a second term for his
economic failures.
The Republican presidential front-runner said Obama would
lose in Iowa and elsewhere in the general election in November
next year because his policies had impeded economic growth and
dented confidence.
"He is not up to the task of leading the country at a time
of economic crisis," Romney told reporters after a round-table
with 14 local business leaders in Pella, in southeastern Iowa,
where he touted his business experience.
"The president's policies have made it more difficult for
enterprises to grow and thrive at a time when this economy is
in trouble," Romney said, adding Obama had created a sense of
uncertainty amid fraught debt-ceiling negotiations in
Washington and wild swings in the stock market.
"They're fearful but not panicked," Romney said of
Americans. "They're discouraged, but not so frightened that
they can't move forward."
During an evening visit to a local party fund-raiser in Des
Moines, Romney said the United States was in crisis. "You've
got a lot of people in this country that are hurting, that are
suffering, because of his policies," he said.
Romney, making just his second visit to Iowa this year,
promised to compete in the state's 2012 nominating contest even
though he is not participating in Saturday's straw poll, a
traditional but nonbinding test of candidate strength.
"You'll see me plenty in Iowa," said Romney, who has
focused most of his time and resources on New Hampshire,
Florida and other states that hold their contests after Iowa.
He will attend a fund-raiser, visit the state fair on
Thursday and participate that night in a televised Republican
presidential debate but leave before Saturday's straw poll.
Iowa's kickoff contest is dominated by the state party's
big bloc of social and religious conservatives, a group that is
suspicious of the former governor of liberal Massachusetts and
his views on issues like abortion and healthcare.
WANTS TO COMPETE IN REAL CONTESTS
Romney, who won the Iowa straw poll in 2007 but fell short
in the caucuses after spending millions of dollars, said he
will not compete in straw polls "because I want to use our
financial resources to participate in actual election contests
that generate delegates."
He has fallen behind conservative rival Michele Bachmann in
Iowa polls and has been a shaky national front-runner in the
Republican race. His standing could face a new challenge this
weekend when Texas Governor Rick Perry is expected to signal
his intention to run.
Perry, a staunch social and religious conservative, has
stressed his record of job growth in Texas and could compete
with Romney for support from the party's business wing. Romney
refused to be drawn into a discussion of Perry.
"He's a fine man and a fine governor. The record of Texas
speaks for itself," he said.
As he has throughout the campaign, Romney said his
background running a company made him the best Republican for
lifting the U.S. economy out of trouble. Romney headed a
private equity firm and led the Salt Lake City Olympics.
He said he was not worried that Iowans would punish him
next year for not participating in the straw poll or devoting
enough attention to them.
"The people of Iowa are far less concerned with the process
of politics and far more concerned about the future of
America," he said.
