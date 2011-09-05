* Candidate aims for "total overhaul" of tax system
* Wants to put a halt to rise in regulatory costs
* "Reagan Economic Zone" would have China in mind
WASHINGTON, Sept 5 Republican presidential
hopeful Mitt Romney will propose a jobs plan to cut corporate
taxes, pare back federal regulations and get tough against
China on trade.
In a column set to appear in Tuesday's USA TODAY newspaper,
the former Massachusetts governor said his plan would consist
of 59 proposals, including 10 that he would introduce on his
first day in office.
Romney will release his jobs plan in Nevada on Tuesday.
"Each proposal is rooted in the conservative premise that
government itself cannot create jobs. At best, government can
provide a framework in which economic growth can occur," he
said.
"All too often, however, government gets in the way. The
past three years of unparalleled government expansion have
retaught that lesson all too well," he said.
Romney, the one-time leader in the Republican 2012 race,
has fallen behind Texas Governor Rick Perry in opinion polls in
the battle for the nomination to challenge President Barack
Obama next year.
Romney will release his jobs plan two days before Obama
presents his own job-creation proposal to a joint session of
Congress. [ID:nN1E7840SQ] [ID:nN1E7840S3]
The August labor report released on Friday showed
employment growth ground to a halt last month and the
unemployment rate held steady at 9.1 percent. [ID:nOAT004865]
In the column, Romney said he would eliminate taxes on
interest, dividends and capital gains for middle-income
taxpayers, and reduce a corporate tax rate that he said leaves
U.S. firms at a competitive disadvantage.
"Ultimately, I will press for a total overhaul of our
overly complex and inefficient system of taxation," he said.
He also said he would direct every government agency to
limit annual increases in regulatory costs to zero, with the
impact of any proposed new regulation offset by removing
another regulation of equivalent cost.
"Every one of President Obama's regulations must be
scrutinized, and those that unduly burden job creation must be
axed," he said.
He also said he would create a "Reagan Economic Zone," a
partnership among countries committed to free enterprise and
free trade, that could serve as a mechanism for confronting
nations that violate trade rules. He said he would use the zone
against China.
"I will not stand by while China pursues an economic
development policy that relies on the unfair treatment of U.S.
companies and the theft of their intellectual property. I have
no interest in starting a trade war with China, but I cannot
accept our current trade surrender," he said.
(Writing by John Whitesides; Editing by Xavier Briand)