BOSTON Oct 3 Republican presidential hopeful Mitt Romney on Monday said that a racial slur that was once the nickname for a West Texas hunting camp leased by rival Rick Perry was "offensive."

The former Massachusetts governor made the comment in an interview on the Sean Hannity Show, a program hosted by the conservative talk radio host.

"I think it's offensive. I think most people think it's offensive," Romney said, declining to comment further.

Romney was the second Republican candidate to comment on the firestorm that has erupted over the hunting camp used by Perry.

Herman Cain, a black businessman also running for the 2012 Republican nomination, on Sunday termed Perry's handling of the matter "insensitive." [ID:nN1E79101P]

The Washington Post reported that the hunting camp's informal name when Perry started using the property in the 1980s had been "Niggerhead," which was painted in block letters across a large rock at the gate.

When asked about the name, which is now painted over, Perry said the word on the rock was an "offensive name that has no place in the modern world."

At issue was when the rock was painted over: in 1983 or 1984, as Perry recalled, or much later, as several of those interviewed by the Washington Post said. (Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Eric Walsh)