* Romney finished fourth in South Carolina in 2008

* Counts on pro-military message

* Names foreign policy team

By Steve Holland

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct 6 Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney is hoping South Carolina will give him a second chance in 2012 and is banking on U.S. military veterans to help.

Consigned to a humbling fourth-place finish in the South Carolina Republican primary in 2008, Romney has some convincing to do to persuade the state's conservatives to back him this time over rivals such as Texas Governor Rick Perry.

The former Massachusetts governor on Thursday spent the first of two days in the Charleston area trying to appeal to U.S. military veterans who live in the state and who are an influential voting bloc.

He is to give a foreign policy address on Friday, and he laid the groundwork for it by naming members of his foreign policy and national security team, including several veterans of the George W. Bush administration, such as former CIA director Michael Hayden and counter-terrorism expert Cofer Black.

Romney, who leads in public opinion polls over Perry and businessman Herman Cain three months before voting begins, gave his pro-military message at a class setting, aboard the USS Yorktown, a World War 2 vintage aircraft carrier that now serves as a floating museum.

Completing the backdrop behind him on the hangar deck was a Dassault dive bomber.

Romney denounced an August agreement between Democratic President Barack Obama and the U.S. Congress that could permit deep spending cuts in the U.S. defense budget.

A "super committee" of lawmakers must find by late November $1.2 trillion in spending cuts and revenue increases over a decade, or else the savings would be divided equally between domestic and defense programs.

The deal is supposed to serve as an incentive for lawmakers to reach an elusive compromise on deficit cuts, but Republicans like Romney fear the knife will eventually fall hard on the U.S. military.

CANNOT CUT DEFENSE BUDGET

"You would think that the president and the people in Washington would recognize the importance of the United States military, and the need not to shrink our military but to strengthen it," Romney said.

"My view is we cannot and should not shrink the scale of the United States Department of Defense budget."

South Carolina could provide an important boost to Romney or Perry when Republicans vote on Jan. 21, after the Iowa caucuses early in January followed by the New Hampshire primary.

Senator John McCain won South Carolina in 2008 and went on to win the Republican nomination. The state could provide some similar momentum heading into the Florida primary on Jan. 31.

But to win here will mean persuading conservatives to back a candidate that many fear is too moderate for their liking, given the healthcare overhaul he developed for Massachusetts that Obama has called a model for his own plan.

Katon Dawson, a former chairman of the Republican Party of South Carolina and a Perry booster, said there is no reason to think the state's Republicans will change their view of Romney this time around.

"They know him," he said.

Veterans at the event, however, were willing to consider him.

"Romney is the only Republican that I could vote for because he is the least ideological of the bunch," said Marvin Veronee, 87, who served aboard the USS Iowa Jima in the Pacific in World War 2. (Editing by Mohammad Zargham)