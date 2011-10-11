WASHINGTON Oct 11 New Jersey Governor Chris Christie will back Mitt Romney in the U.S. presidential race on Tuesday, a Romney campaign spokesman said.

That would give Romney, a former Massachusetts governor, one of the biggest endorsements as he tries to hold his lead in the race for the Republican nomination.

Christie, who dashed hopes just last week that he would jump into the race himself, was traveling to New Hampshire, where he was due to appear at a news conference with Romney, the spokesman said. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle)