* Endorsement comes hours before Republican debate

* Christie, Romney attack rival candidate Perry

* N.J. governor does not rule out run for vice president (Adds comments from DNC chairwoman)

By Jason McLure

LEBANON, N.H., Oct 11 Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney got a big boost on Tuesday with an endorsement from New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, a move that may create an aura of inevitability around his candidacy.

Christie, who announced last week that he would not seek the Republican presidential nomination for 2012, took less than a week to decide to join Romney's team.

He promised to be an active campaigner for Romney. While saying he has "every expectation" of serving out his term in New Jersey, which runs until the end of 2013, Christie did not rule out becoming Romney's vice presidential nominee.

"America cannot survive another four years of Barack Obama. And Mitt Romney is the guy we need and we need him now," Christie said at an appearance with Romney as Republican candidates gathered in New Hampshire for an evening debate.

"He is just the best person that we have in our party right now, in this race, to be able to lead our country."

Romney, a former Massachusetts governor, has a narrow lead in Republican opinion polls but has struggled to break free of Texas Governor Rick Perry and businessman Herman Cain, who are challenging him for the nomination.

The Republican frontrunner also is nagged by doubts among some conservatives who worry he may be too moderate.

"When he indicated a willingness to join my team I could not have been more pleased or more happy," Romney said of Christie.

The move by Christie, who is popular within the Republican Party, is a coup for Romney and could bolster his case that he is the most electable Republican to face Obama.

Romney also received the endorsement of another rival, Tim Pawlenty, weeks after the former Minnesota governor withdrew from the race in August.

Romney now carries considerable momentum into what will likely be a compressed primary campaign season. The first state primaries and caucuses are expected to start in early January or even late December.

Debbie Wasserman Schultz, chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee, downplayed the impact of Christie's endorsement.

"We're talking about a governor with a failed record on jobs endorsing a governor with a failed record on jobs," Wasserman Schultz said at a media briefing.

MORMON ISSUE

Answering questions from reporters, both Romney and Christie were sharply critical of Perry over a Texas preacher's decision to inject Romney's Mormon religion into the campaign at a conservative conference last weekend.

Reverend Robert Jeffress, pastor of First Baptist Church of Dallas, who introduced Perry at the conference, later told reporters that Romney's Mormon faith is a "cult."

Romney and Christie clearly tried to dump Jeffress into Perry's lap.

"I think that any campaign that associates itself with that type of comment is beneath the office of president of the United States, in my view," Christie said.

"I just don't believe that that kind of divisiveness based upon religion has a place in this country," Romney said.

The Perry campaign shrugged off Christie's endorsement.

"Governor Perry has the utmost respect for Governor Christie and looks forward to his help unseating President Obama next year," Perry spokesman Ray Sullivan said.

Christie also backed Romney on the Massachusetts health reforms that he pushed five years ago, which became a model for Obama's signature 2010 healthcare law and have been criticized by some conservative Republicans.

"Any attempt to try to compare what happened in Massachusetts and what the president has done to the United States of America with his plan is completely intellectually dishonest," Christie said.

A rising star in the Republican ranks, Christie, 49, had said repeatedly he would not run for president in 2012. He briefly reconsidered after a flood of entreaties from members of the Republican establishment and major donors.

Christie has a moderate record on social issues and a strong fiscal record as governor of New Jersey.

His blunt style, which has ruffled feathers among opponents in New Jersey, could be an effective counterpoint to Romney's more moderate rhetoric if Christie stumps for the Republican frontrunner.

Christie told voters to expect to see a lot of him as the campaign evolves: "I'm going to try to be out there as much as I can," he said.

"That's going to be Governor Romney's choice," Christie added, when asked about possibly becoming Romney's vice-presidential running mate. "My only interest is helping him to get elected, and serving my state."