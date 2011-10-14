(Corrects year when Romney dropped from race to 2008, not
2007, in 11th paragraph)
* Perry still tops Romney in cash race this quarter
* Obama campaign pulled in $43 million
* Romney tops fundraising from period in 2007
(Recasts, adds historical comparisons)
By Kim Dixon and Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON, Oct 14 Mitt Romney's campaign
raised more than $14 million in the third quarter, signaling
that the Republican U.S. presidential hopeful's fund-raising
remains robust despite big swings in opinion polls.
His fundraising performance was second only to Texas
Governor Rick Perry, who hauled in $17 million in the same June
to September period, and builds strong war chests for both men
as they head into the campaign battles in the early voting
states of Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina.
The Republican race to take on President Barack Obama in
2012 has had wild swings, though Romney has stayed near the top
throughout. Romney has raised more -- without dipping into his
own pockets as he did four years ago -- than he did in his
previous White House bid.
Perry's entry caused a splash before a series of missteps,
while pizza executive Herman Cain is now leading some polls
among the candidates seeking the 2012 Republican presidential
nomination.
Romney, a former Massachusetts governor and co-founder of
Bain Capital, has taken on the mantle of front-runner in many
ways in recent weeks, solidifying support from a broad array of
the Republican establishment and big time donors but he has yet
to excite the Republican party's conservative base.
"Money is critical partly because it helps send voters a
signal about which candidates are viable," said Costas
Panagopoulos, director of a politics center at Fordham
University. "One of the things that put Obama on the map in
2008 was his ability to raise formidable sums of money."
Romney's campaign Friday also said it had $14 million in
cash on hand, with 83 percent from donations of $250 or less.
Expectations had been that Romney and most other candidates
in the 2012 election would pull in less cash in the third
quarter than in the three months ended in June, when Romney
took in $18 million.
The July through September fund-raising period is typically
weak, largely due to the summer vacation season.
At this point in the 2007 Republican contest, Romney
reported $18 million - but he wrote himself a $8.5 million
check to help out. At the time, former New York Mayor Rudy
Giuliani, who was leading in some polls, raised about $10
million.
Romney, who dropped out in early 2008 after disappointing
primary showings, spent $35 million of his own funds in that
bid. He has lent his campaign no funds so far for 2012.
The campaigns are releasing selective figures this week.
Full reports are due to U.S. regulators by Oct. 15.
OBAMA CAMP
Obama's campaign reported raising $70 million in the third
quarter, including funds raised for the Democratic National
Committee.
The 2012 election is expected to be the priciest ever, with
Obama expected to raise more than his record-breaking $750
million from 2008.
As a result of Supreme Court and other legal decisions
loosening campaign finance rules, the proliferation of outside
spending groups with no contribution limits is expected to add
hundreds of millions of dollars in new cash.
Romney and Obama both have what are known as super
political action committees devoted solely to electing them.
Priorities USA, run by former Obama operatives, plans to raise
and spend $100 million during the election cycle.
A group run by Romney's former advisers, Restore Our
Future, has raised $12 million since opening a few months ago.
"Let's say Barack Obama raises a billion dollars. Awesome.
Let's say the Koch brothers decide to contribute their pocket
change to a (competing) Superpac. Not so awesome anymore," said
American Enterprise Institute scholar Norm Ornstein.
Ornstein referred to the conservative David and Charles
Koch, of conglomerate Koch Industries, who are are planning to
spend tens of millions of dollars to defeat Obama and elect
Republicans to their liking in 2012.
Other Republican hopefuls are not likely to pass the $10
million mark.
Cain does not have a large fundraising operation and raised
only $2 million in the second quarter, but he could see a bump
as a result of his surprise win in a Florida straw poll and his
advancement in national polls.
Ron Paul has said he raised $8 million in the third
quarter. Paul also backs support from big donors.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle and Kim Dixon, editing by
Jackie Frank)