WASHINGTON Nov 23 Former Massachusetts
Governor Mitt Romney's campaign said on Wednesday it will not
pull a television ad criticized for being dishonest in its use
of an out-of-context quote by President Barack Obama.
Gail Gitcho, communications director for the Republican
Romney, said the campaign stands by the ad, which shows Obama
speaking during the 2008 presidential race.
In the clip, Obama said, "If we keep talking about the
economy, we are going to lose." The ad appears to be an
admission that his stewardship of the economy is failing.
But Obama was actually quoting an adviser to
then-Republican rival Sen. John McCain at the time.
The weak economic recovery from the 2008-2009 financial
crisis and the stubborn 9 percent unemployment rate are so far
the key issues heading into the 2012 race for the White House.
"We were upfront about the content of the ad - we sent out
e-mails, cited the quote in our press release, talked to
reporters about it, etc," Gitcho said in an e-mail. "We were
very upfront. We included that portion intentionally."
The White House on Tuesday condemned the ad, accusing the
Romney campaign of dishonesty.
While former U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Newt
Gingrich has risen in recent national polls, Romney is among
the front-runners to win the party's nomination to take on
Obama.
Gitcho said that the Republican's campaign is "not backing
down just because the Democrats don't like an ad from our
campaign."
Republican strategist Kevin Madden, an adviser to the
Romney campaign, noted that the ad had an approval disclaimer
from Romney indicating the candidate approved of the language
and quote used in the ad.
Madden said the ad is proof that Romney will go hard after
Obama in the race for the White House in 2012.
"It's very important that Republican voters know the Romney
campaign is going to take the fight to Obama and never give
them even an inch," Madden said.
(Reporting by Sam Youngman; editing by Philip Barbara)