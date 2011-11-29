* Officials reviewing state court ruling
* Romney was governor of Massachusetts from 2003 to 2007
By Mark Hosenball
BOSTON, Nov 29 Massachusetts officials are
reviewing a 14-year-old state court ruling to determine whether
they should ban public access to paper records generated by
leading Republican presidential contender Mitt Romney when he
was the state's governor.
Officials said the review, revealed to Reuters, began after
they received a surge of requests for records from Romney's
governorship. It was not prompted by a request from Romney
camp, they said.
The review follows reports by the Boston Globe newspaper
last week that just before Romney left the governor's office in
2007, 11 of his top aides purchased their state-issued computer
hard drives and internal emails from Romney's administration
were wiped from a state server.
Republican and Democratic foes of Romney say the email
scrub and questions about whether the public should have access
to Romney's gubernatorial papers undermine efforts to assess
his dealings as a politician and elected official.
Romney was governor of Massachusetts from 2003 to 2007 and
worked with a Democratic-led state house to close a budget
shortfall. He signed a healthcare overhaul that required nearly
all state residents to buy insurance or face penalties.
Massachusetts' healthcare law became a model for President
Barack Obama's nationwide healthcare overhaul, enacted into law
last year.
As a presidential candidate, however, Romney has criticized
"Obamacare," calling it an overreach by the federal government.
His views on healthcare are criticized in TV ads by the
Democratic National Committee that cast him as a flip flopper.
At issue in the state review is Massachusetts officials'
confusion over what rights the public has to see Romney's
records, and what rights he has to keep them private.
State records typically are considered state property;
Massachusetts' law grants public access to such records as long
as certain types of data, such as personal information, are
redacted.
However, officials say, a state court ruling in 1997 could
be interpreted to mean that the governor's records are not
subject to public disclosure requirements.
A long-time Romney adviser who spoke on condition of
anonymity said the former governor believes that records
generated by his office are not public documents. Noting that
Romney voluntarily archived hundreds of boxes of records that
have been available to the public, the adviser said that "we
have no objection at all" to continued public access to those
papers.
Publicly, Romney's campaign said that questions about the
former governor's handling of his administration's records were
politically motivated.
Romney spokeswoman Andrea Saul said that present
Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick, a Democrat, was trying to
cast Romney as secretive about his record in office.
"It looks like Deval Patrick is doing the Obama campaign's
dirty work," Saul said. "We expect to see more of these
political attacks to distract from Obama's horrible record on
jobs. In leaving office, the governor's staff complied with the
law and longtime executive branch practice. Some employees
exercised the option to purchase computer equipment when they
left. They did so openly with personal checks."
CONFUSION
The confusion over how the state's open records law applies
to Romney's papers has been particularly evident this week.
On Monday, a senior state archivist told a Reuters reporter
that because of the policy review, the state archives two or
three weeks ago had been told to shut off public access to all
Romney papers it held, including documents that previously were
available for public review.
Later that day, a spokesman for Secretary of the
Commonwealth William Galvin, the official in charge of the
state archives, said the ban on access to Romney's records was
in force only for a few days and archivists were now free to
give access to records that previously had been made public.
However, officials indicated that for now, archivists will
not process requests for disclosure of previously undisclosed
Romney papers.
Michael Comeau, director of operations for the
Massachusetts State Archives, said that since Romney left
office, only about 20 percent of an estimated 600 to 700 boxes
of his records held by the archives had been made public. That
disclosure followed a review of their contents by non-political
archivists who removed or redacted material, such as personal
information, whose disclosure is restricted by law.
A catalogue of box titles compiled by the archivists
indicates that some of the contents relate to controversial
issues that arose during Romney's governorship. Those include
health care, same-sex marriage, and problems with the "Big Dig"
a massive tunnel and highway project through Boston.
Journalists who went through some of the boxes when Romney
briefly entered the last Republican presidential race four
years ago found little controversial or illuminating material.
State officials said they did not know whether Romney or
his aides went through or removed any material from the files
before they were turned over to the state archives.
Galvin's spokesman, Brian McNiff, said the state review is
continuing and he did not know when it would be completed.
Galvin, a Democrat, was not available to comment.
McNiff declined to specify what possible outcomes of the
current review could be. However, other officials said one
possibility is that the state could deny access to all of
Romney's records, including records released previously.
One state official, who asked for anonymity when discussing
a politically sensitive issue, said at some point before he
left office, Romney asked for official permission to destroy
some of the records generated during his term as governor.
The official said that details of this request could only
be made public in response to a freedom of information request.
Reuters filed such a request on Monday.
(Editing by David Lindsey and Cynthia Osterman)