NORFOLK, Va. Aug 11 The stage was set on
Saturday for Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney's big
introduction of his running-mate Paul Ryan, when Romney's tongue
let him down.
"Join me in welcoming the next president of the United
States, Paul Ryan," a beaming Romney told an energized crowd in
Norfolk, Virginia, with the retired battleship USS Wisconsin as
the backdrop.
After he walked off stage, Romney's wife Ann immediately
told him he had made a mistake, prompting him to return to the
podium to correct it.
"Every now and then I'm known to make a mistake. I did not
make a mistake with this guy," he said at Ryan's side, then
telling the crowd that the Wisconsin congressman was "going to
be the next vice president of the United States."
Romney's flub comes after his gaffe-filled tour of Europe
during which he offended the British by questioning their
readiness to host the Olympics and the Palestinians by
suggesting they were culturally inferior to the Israelis.
Apparently, the president-vice president slip-up is a fairly
easy one to make.
During President Barack Obama's first joint rally with Joe
Biden in 2008, Obama told an Illinois crowd, "Let me introduce
to you, the next president - the next vice president of the
United States of America: Joe Biden."
The campaign team of John McCain, then the Republican
presidential candidate, quickly pounced on the mistake to
suggest that Biden, a veteran Delaware senator, might wield the
real power in an Obama administration.