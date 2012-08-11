Likely Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney announced on
Saturday that Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan would be his vice
presidential running mate.
Here is reaction to the announcement:
WISCONSIN GOVERNOR SCOTT WALKER, REPUBLICAN
"Governor Mitt Romney made a bold and reform-minded
selection in Congressman Paul Ryan of Wisconsin. This election
has to be about who is going to look out for the next
generation. America needs a comeback team to turn around the
economy and to turn around the fiscal status of our
country. Romney and Ryan have the ideas and the experience
needed to take on these core issues. This is a great day for
Wisconsin and an even greater day for America."
OBAMA CAMPAIGN MANAGER JIM MESSINA
"In naming Congressman Paul Ryan, Mitt Romney has chosen a
leader of the House Republicans who shares his commitment to the
flawed theory that new budget-busting tax cuts for the wealthy,
while placing greater burdens on the middle class and seniors,
will somehow deliver a stronger economy. ... As a member of
Congress, Ryan rubber-stamped the reckless Bush economic
policies that exploded our deficit and crashed our economy. Now
the Romney-Ryan ticket would take us back by repeating the same,
catastrophic mistakes."
FLORIDA GOVERNOR RICK SCOTT, REPUBLICAN
"Like Governor Romney, Congressman Ryan understands that
government doesn't create jobs, people do, and that the best way
to create jobs is to get government out of the way. I'm
confident that Congressman Ryan will be a great partner for
Governor Romney in getting America back to work."
TEA PARTY PATRIOTS, A CONSERVATIVE ADVOCACY GROUP
"Tea Party Patriots welcomes the selection of Paul Ryan as
the vice-presidential running mate for Governor Mitt Romney.
With this selection, Governor Romney and the Republican Party
make it clear that they have accepted the Tea Party Patriots'
values of fiscal responsibility, limited government and free
markets as the best course of action for economic recovery and
restoring personal freedom and individual responsibility to our
national values."
MARY KAY HENRY, PRESIDENT OF THE SERVICE EMPLOYEES
INTERNATIONAL UNION
"Representative Ryan has made a name for himself by fighting
in the halls of Congress for tax giveaways for the wealthy and
big corporations while proposing to gut vital services like
Medicare and education, and eliminating any sense of retirement
security for working families. His no-holds-barred record of
attacking seniors, children, and working men and women is
frightening for the 99 percent of Americans who are not rich --
but for Mitt Romney it was a calling card to choose him as a
running mate."
U.S. SENATOR ROB PORTMAN, REPUBLICAN
"Mitt Romney has made a great choice in Paul Ryan. He is an
accomplished public servant and a leading voice on the most
pressing issues facing our country. Paul is one of my best
friends in Congress and someone I have worked closely with as a
former colleague on the House Ways and Means Committee."
FORMER MINNESOTA GOVERNOR TIM PAWLENTY, REPUBLICAN
"Congressman Ryan is a respected leader and a bold thinker
regarding the changes needed to restore America. His selection
will also help Governor Romney win the key swing state of
Wisconsin. I am excited about a Romney-Ryan ticket and look
forward to doing all I can to help them win this election."
FORMER U.S. SENATOR RICK SANTORUM, REPUBLICAN
"Congressman Paul Ryan is an outstanding choice as our
country's next vice president, and today's announcement
demonstrates Governor Romney's commitment to returning fiscal
sanity back to Washington, D.C. I have long supported Paul
Ryan's fiscal and entitlement reforms to return our country back
on a path of fiscal health. At a time when our country is at an
economic crossroads, Congressman Ryan's depth of knowledge on
how to tackle these challenges is unparalleled. ... He is
solidly pro-life, pro-family, and will be an advocate for our
military and our national security priorities. I look forward to
supporting the Romney-Ryan ticket in the weeks to come."
RICHARD TRUMKA, PRESIDENT OF THE AFL-CIO
"Whether its outsourcing American jobs or picking his
running mate, Mitt Romney's proven just how bad his decision
making is for working people. Aligning himself with the
poster-child for ending Medicare and Social Security puts to
rest any suggestion that Romney has a clue what the middle-class
needs. We're witnessing the radical Tea Party extremes drive its
final nail in what was once the Republican Party."
LOUISIANA GOVERNOR BOBBY JINDAL, REPUBLICAN
"Paul is a good friend and one of the smartest guys I served
with in Congress. He has the courage of his convictions, which
is what our nation needs."
SENATE MAJORITY LEADER HARRY REID, DEMOCRAT
"By picking Representative Paul Ryan, Governor Romney has
doubled down on his commitment to gut Social Security and end
Medicare as we know it. Romney's choice demonstrates that
catering to the Tea Party and the far-right is more important to
him than standing up for the middle class. The months ahead will
provide Americans with a clear choice between the Romney-Ryan
plan to gut Social Security and Medicare and Democrats' balanced
approach to deficit reduction that combines smart spending cuts
with asking millionaires and billionaires to pay their fair
share. Democrats in the Senate look forward to engaging in that
debate."
HOUSE MINORITY LEADER NANCY PELOSI, DEMOCRAT
"There is no question that former Governor Romney now owns
the Republican Ryan budget that puts millionaires ahead of
Medicare and the middle class. Congressman Paul Ryan led House
Republicans in voting to end the Medicare guarantee, which
increases costs on seniors and weakens America's great middle
class in order to give tax breaks to millionaires, Big Oil and
corporations that ship jobs overseas."
JUSTIN RUBEN, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF MOVEON.ORG, A LIBERAL
ADVOCACY GROUP
"Romney and Ryan are the 1 percent Dream Team.
Representative Paul Ryan is an extremist ideologue who wants to
end Medicare, radically redistribute wealth to the top 1
percent, and throw America's middle class under the bus. Ryan's
proposed budget would cost America more than a million jobs in
less than one year. Like Romney, Ryan believes the poor and
middle class should pay more so the rich can get richer.
Romney's choice of Ryan is sure to energize MoveOn's more than 7
million members as we work to ensure voters know the truth about
Romney and Ryan's extreme plans to demolish Medicare, raise
middle class taxes to fund tax cuts for billionaires, and
destroy jobs."