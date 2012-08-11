NORFOLK, Virginia Aug 11 U.S. Republican
presidential candidate Mitt Romney on Saturday said he has
selected Congressman Paul Ryan, 42, as his vice presidential
running mate.
Romney, the presumptive Republican nominee, announced that
he has tapped the House of Representatives Budget Committee
chairman at an event in front of the retired battleship USS
Wisconsin - coincidentally named for Ryan's home state.
"His leadership begins with character and values. ... Paul
Ryan works in Washington but his roots remain in Janesville,
Wisconsin," Romney said before introducing Ryan.
The announcement marked the end a months-long search by
Romney for a running mate to join him in facing Democratic
President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden in the Nov.
6 election.