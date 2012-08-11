* Ryan, 42, chairs U.S. House Budget Committee
By Steve Holland
NORFOLK, Virginia, Aug 11 Republican U.S.
presidential candidate Mitt Romney has picked Congressman Paul
Ryan as his vice presidential running mate, the Romney campaign
confirmed on Saturday.
"Mitt's choice for VP is Paul Ryan. Spread the word about
America's comeback team," a Romney campaign mobile phone
application said, confirming widespread reports he had selected
the 42-year-old Wisconsin lawmaker who chairs the U.S. House of
Representatives Budget Committee.
Romney was expected to introduce Ryan at the retired
battleship USS Wisconsin - coincidentally named for Ryan's home
state - in Norfolk, Virginia, at about 9 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT)
Saturday.
The announcement will mark the end a months-long search by
Romney for a running mate to join him in facing Democratic
President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden in the Nov.
6 election.
Romney starts a bus tour on Saturday through four politically
divided states that he needs to win in November: Virginia, North
Carolina, Florida and Ohio.
The choice of Ryan will bring the debate over how to reduce
government spending and debt to the forefront of the race for
the White House.
Conservative leaders, increasingly anxious over the state of
Romney's campaign, had urged him to pass over reliable - but not
particularly inspiring - figures such as Ohio Senator Rob
Portman and former Minnesota governor Tim Pawlenty, and instead
go for Ryan.
The Wisconsin congressman is a favorite of the conservative
Tea Party, an anti-tax, limited-government movement that helped
Republicans take over the U.S. House of Representatives in 2010.
But Ryan's selection immediately draws attention to a budget
plan he proposed as House budget chairman that would include
controversial cuts in government health programs for the elderly
and poor.
Democrats are eager to pounce on that issue - particularly in
Florida, where many seniors live and which could be a crucial
state in the November election. Ryan's selection makes the
Florida leg of Romney's bus tour an instant test for the new
ticket.
Romney bonded with Ryan during the Wisconsin Republican
primary battle last spring, when Ryan campaigned
enthusiastically for the former Massachusetts governor.
For Romney, an outsider to Washington, Ryan would provide
some expertise in dealing with Congress.
But Ryan, a member of the House for 13 years and a Capitol
Hill staffer before that, is a Washington insider without
business or executive experience. That is in contrast to Romney,
who has been critical of Washington insiders and says his years
in private equity as a founder of Bain Capital have given him
insight into the needs of U.S. businesses.
Unlike many of his colleagues, who made their names at home
and then came to Washington, Ryan got his start as a Hill intern
and aide and then went back to Janesville, Wisconsin, to run for
office, getting elected to Congress in 1998.
He already had a passionate interest in the budget, joking in
2010 that it was "kind of weird" that he had been "reading
federal budgets since I was 22 years old. I know that's kind of
sick."
A RAPID RISE
Ryan had begun work on a budget blueprint of his own before
Republicans captured the House in the 2010 mid-term elections.
But it got little attention from reporters or Republican
colleagues, who had little interest in associating themselves
with a detailed list of budget cuts.
By the fall of 2010, however, the budget - and the deficit -
had become defining issues, thanks in part to the Tea Party
movement.
After Republicans took control of the House in January 2010,
Ryan became chairman of the House Budget Committee. Suddenly he
was one of the Republican Party's most visible and formidable
leaders, and a frequent guest on cable news shows and the
Republican speaking circuit.
Ryan's budget plan, which passed the Republican-controlled
House last March despite significant Democratic opposition, aims
to cut tax rates while also slowing the rapid growth of the
federal debt. It would do so mainly by cutting domestic programs
that many Democrats have vowed to protect.
By choosing Ryan, Romney effectively adopts the Ryan budget,
which includes proposed cuts to Medicare, the healthcare program
for the elderly, long considered to be politically taboo.
Ryan would set up a voucher-like system for the program to
help beneficiaries buy private health insurance or give them
access to the traditional fee-for-service plan.
Another controversial portion of Ryan's budget is a plan to
reduce the cost of Medicaid, the federally backed healthcare
plan for the poor, by turning it into a block grant program for
states.
Several Democrats have said that among the potential running
mates for Romney, Ryan was the one they would most like to face
because of his budget proposals.