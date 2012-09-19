* Donor anxieties about likability, lack of aggression
* Ribbed for being "known as a rich boy"
* Letterman "jealous" about his appearances on Leno
By Samuel P. Jacobs
WASHINGTON, Sept 18 The surreptitious video
recording of a fundraiser held for Republican Mitt Romney in May
provided a rare glimpse of how he views supporters of President
Barack Obama - as government dependents.
It also provided an equally novel sight of a relaxed Romney
doing an impression of Henry Kissinger, dishing about late-night
television talk show host David Letterman, and receiving some
pointed tips for his presidential campaign.
"I saw Dr. Kissinger," Romney says on the video, recounting
a meeting in New York with the former U.S. secretary of state.
"I said to him, 'How are we perceived around the world?' And he
said one word: 'Veak!'"
The secretly filmed recording, released in its entirety by
the liberal Mother Jones magazine on Tuesday, opened a window on
how Romney acts during the kind of private meeting with donors
that is helping to propel the most expensive presidential
campaign in U.S. history.
In this case the former Massachusetts governor and private
equity executive was speaking to donors who paid $50,000 each
for the privilege of his company at a private dinner at the Boca
Raton, Florida, home of financier Marc Leder.
Family and friends often say that Romney, who can be awkward
while campaigning, is at ease and funny when the cameras are
off- or believed to be.
"You're not eating," Romney scolded one attendee during his
remarks at the fundraiser.
"I'm mesmerized," the donor said.
"He's bored to tears," Romney said to laughter.
At one point, Romney decided to give the donor a lesson in
eating.
"You take this, your fork, and you put it in," Romney said.
When asked about Democrats' criticisms of his tenure as a
wealthy executive at Bain Capital, Romney pretended to plead
poverty.
"I'm poor as a church mouse," said Romney, who has an
estimated fortune of $250 million.
NOT UP FOR 'SLAPSTICK'
Romney also gossiped about CBS late-night talk show host
David Letterman, a frequent critic of the Republican. Romney
said he preferred Jay Leno, host of NBC's "The Tonight Show with
Jay Leno."
"Letterman hates me because I've been on Leno more than him.
They are very jealous of each other, you know," Romney said.
By coincidence, a few hours after the video's release
online, Obama arrived in New York City to tape an interview with
Letterman.
Romney said he turned down an appearance on NBC's "Saturday
Night Live" because visiting the show "has the potential of
looking slapstick and not presidential."
Days before the election in 2008, Republican presidential
candidate John McCain and his running mate, Sarah Palin, flew to
New York to be on the show.
'ISLAMICS DO NOT WANT TO VOTE FOR YOU'
At the Florida fundraiser, Romney's comments were captured
by a videocamera that had been placed on what appeared to be a
marble bar.
Waiters wearing white gloves were seen serving the guests
red wine from decanters. For most of the video, only the backs
of donors' heads can be seen, with Romney in profile.
The audio does, however, pick up donors' comments to Romney,
including some good-natured ribbing about his image on the
campaign trail.
"They say, 'He's a rich boy,'" one donor affably told Romney
during the dinner.
The comments reflected donors' anxieties about Romney's
perceived deficiencies.
One donor complained of the difficulties of converting Obama
supporters to Romney's side.
"Right now I'm very concerned," she said. "Women do not want
to vote for you. Islamics, the majority, do not want to vote for
you. College students don't."
"Why don't you stick up for yourself?" a male donor asked
Romney.
"You have to show your face more on TV," said another.
A third donor counseled Romney on the importance of social
media.
A fourth donor urged Romney to "take the gloves off and talk
to the people who actually read the paper."
When Romney responded to their reservations by telling the
guests about the importance of his three debates against Obama
in October, a donor cut him off.
"You will do so well," the donor said. "Your debates are
incredible."