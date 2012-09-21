* Romney paid 14.1 percent tax rate in 2011
* Stands firm in refusing to release earlier returns
* Says he paid taxes annually over 20 years
By John Whitesides
WASHINGTON, Sept 21 Republican presidential
candidate Mitt Romney fought back on Friday against Democratic
charges he paid no taxes in some years, releasing a letter from
his accountants saying he paid an effective federal tax rate of
at least 13.6 percent annually over 20 years.
Despite heavy political pressure, Romney stood firm in
refusing to make those returns public, but followed through on
an earlier promise to release his 2011 return. It showed he paid
$1.9 million in taxes on more than $13 million in income - an
effective tax rate of 14.1 percent.
Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid and others have
questioned whether Romney paid taxes in at least some of those
earlier years. President Barack Obama has used Romney's refusal
to release more returns as support for his argument that his
challenger is out of touch with the lives of everyday Americans.
Romney, who faces Obama in the Nov. 6 election, earns the
majority of his income from investment profits, dividends and
interest that is taxed at a lower rate than wage income, which
is taxed at a top rate of 35 percent.
The tax release on Friday afternoon, traditionally a time
when politicians make public information they hope will not
attract heavy news coverage, came after a brutal week for
Romney's presidential campaign.
A secretly recorded video was released earlier in the week
showing Romney denigrating the 47 percent of Americans who would
back Obama "no matter what" as government-dependent victims who
pay no taxes. That followed last week's fumbled response to
attacks on U.S. compounds in Libya and Egypt.
Romney, a former governor of Massachusetts, has fallen
slightly behind Obama in polls in the White House race, with a
series of three high-stakes debates between the two scheduled in
October.
Even many of Romney's Republican allies have suggested he
release his earlier returns to end the controversy. Romney
released his 2010 return in January, which showed he paid an
effective tax rate of 13.9 percent, and had promised to release
his 2011 return before the election.
The 2011 return made public on Friday showed Romney donated
about $4 million to charity in 2011, amounting to nearly 30
percent of his income.
Romney has refused to release returns from his years as head
of Bain Capital, a private equity fund that Democratic critics
have charged plundered companies and cut jobs in a quest for
profits. Romney has an estimated net worth between $190 million
and $250 million.
MORE TO 'DISTORT AND LIE ABOUT'
He has said that issuing full returns from earlier years
would just give Democrats "hundreds or thousands of more pages
to pick through, distort and lie about."
The Obama campaign has repeatedly criticized Romney for his
refusal, and released an ad earlier in the year questioning the
decision and noting Romney's accounting techniques and tax
havens to minimize his tax burden.
The Romney campaign published a statement on Friday from
former Internal Revenue Service Commissioner Fred Goldberg, who
declared the returns "reflect the complexity of our laws and the
types of investment activity that I would anticipate for persons
in their circumstances."
Goldberg said, "In my judgment, they have fully satisfied
their responsibilities as taxpayers."
The letter from accountants PricewaterhouseCoopers said the
average of Romney's annual effective federal personal income tax
rate during the 20-year period up to 2009 was 20.2 percent, and
he and his wife, Ann, had a charitable deduction rate of 13.45
percent.
The campaign also released a letter from Romney's doctor
noting he was in excellent health, but occasionally needed to
use an inhaler to ease an obstruction in his airways.