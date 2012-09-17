By Patricia Zengerle
| WASHINGTON, Sept 17
WASHINGTON, Sept 17 Republican presidential
candidate Mitt Romney dismissed supporters of President Barack
Obama - almost half of U.S. voters - as people who live off
government handouts and do not "care for their lives," in a
potentially damaging video.
"There are 47 percent who are with him, who are dependent
upon government, who believe that they are victims, who believe
the government has a responsibility to care for them," Romney
said in a hidden-camera video of his remarks at a private
fundraiser earlier this year posted on Monday on the left-wing
Mother Jones magazine's website.
"My job is not to worry about those people. I'll never
convince them they should take personal responsibility and care
for their lives. What I have to do is convince the 5 to 10
percent in the center that are independents," he said in remarks
convincing donors to write checks for his campaign.
The tape was released in the middle of a difficult time for
Romney, as his campaign team on Monday fought off a report of
disarray in his inner circle. The former private-equity
executive promised to retool his message with more specifics on
policies.
Democrats leaped to try to take advantage of Romney's
comments. "It's hard to serve as president for all Americans
when you've disdainfully written off half the nation," Jim
Messina, Obama's campaign manager, said in a statement.
Romney's campaign said the Republican is concerned about
Americans who are poor and unemployed. "Mitt Romney wants to
help all Americans struggling in the Obama economy," Gail
Gitcho, Romney's campaign communications director, said in a
statement issued in response to a request for comment.
Mother Jones did not say when or where the video was taken,
to protect the identity of the person who recorded it. It did
say Romney's remarks had been made at some point after he
clinched the Republican presidential nomination in April.
Romney also used his remarks to discuss with the donors his
strategy for appealing to undecided or independent voters by
stressing disappointment with Obama's policies.
"Those people that we have to get, they want to believe they
did the right thing, but he just wasn't up to the task. They
love the phrase that he's 'over his head,'" Romney said in the
video.
The Democratic National Committee also distributed
separately a clip from the video in which Romney jokes that he
would fare better in the election if he were Latino. Romney's
father was born in Mexico.
"Had he been born of Mexican parents, I'd have a better shot
of winning this," Romney said in the video tape.
Democratic strategists view Obama's large lead among
Hispanic voters as possibly the key to his winning the election
on Nov. 6 and Romney has been working to increase his support
among them.